GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: CM falls to Jersey to close regular season

JERSEYVILLE — After falling to the Civic Memorial Eagles in their first two meetings in 2017, the third time was the charm for the Jersey Panthers on Thursday at George Havens Gym.

The Panthers defeated the Mississippi Valley Conference rival Eagles 25-21, 25-22 to close out the regular season winning 6 of their final 7 matches.

With the loss CM closes the regular season at 8-22-1 overall and 1-9 in the MVC. Jersey finishes up 12-18 and 1-9. Both teams conference wins came against each other.

Errors plagued the Eagles on Thursday. They accumulated nine service errors accumulated by a handful of unforced hitting errors, leading to their downfall vs. the Panthers. Jersey had six service errors on the night, too.

CM grabbed a 1-0 lead to start the night on a kill by senior Susan Buchanan, but its first service error turned it over to Jersey which built a 4-1 lead. A kill by senior Hannah Schmidt cut the Panthers’ lead to 4-2.

Buchanan and Schmidt are settling into recent position changes. Buchanan has slid from the outside to middle hitter, while Schmidt has shifted from the inside to the outside to shake up the lineup.

The Eagles were able to tie up the first game at 5-5 and 6-6, but a 4-0 scoring spree by Jersey allowed it to construct a 10-6 lead which it never relinquished. Kills by Jessica Vetter, Kaitlyn Stellhorn, Alexis Liles and Hannah Jones provided the scoring for the run.

CM cut it to 10-7 with a point, but weren’t able to get that close again until Sydney Henke knocked down a kill to get it to 24-21 late in the game. Faith Franke provided a block on the following game point though to close it out.

The second game was much tighter. It featured 12 ties, but the Eagles were never able to create any breathing room. Their biggest advantages were just three points early in the game at 7-4 and 8-5.

The Panthers never led by more than three points either. They led 17-14, 19-16 and the final of 25-22.

Each time CM was able to bounce back. The Eagles tied it late at 18-18 and then 20-20 on a kill by Mackenzie Cato and finally 21-21. A service error allowed the Panthers to go in front 22-21 and extend it to 23-21, but a Jersey service error dwindled that lead to 23-22. CM’s final service error of the match let the Panthers forge ahead 24-22 and then close it out.

The Eagles were paced at the net on the night by Henke and Cato, who each knocked down six kills. Ashlyn Emerick dished out a team-high 13 assists, while Jenny Durbin chipped in with 12. Schmidt had a team-best four blocks and five service points, Cato produced five digs and Henke and Kaylee Klaustermeier each added two aces.

Jersey got five kills from Maddie Carpenter and four each from Jones and Stellhorn, while Franke accrued eight blocks and Samantha Ayers had a team-high 10 assists.

Now the Eagles and Panthers turn their attentions to the postseason.

Jersey opens the Class 3A Jacksonville Regional against the host Crimson at 6 p.m. Monday. CM draws MVC rival Triad at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the 3A Roxana Regional. The Eagles have fallen to the Knights three times this season, all in straight games.

× Amanda Biggs 10-19-17 Civic Memorial head coach Amanda Biggs discusses a two-game loss to rival Jersey on Thursday on the road to close out the regular season.