GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Dig this

Marquette Catholic senior Carly Creel (center) announced that she will play volleyball at Missouri Baptist University next year. She is flanked by Marquette assistant coach Mark Ellebracht (left) and head coach Sue Heinz (right).

After turning in a solid senior season as the libero of the Marquette Catholic volleyball team this fall, Carly Creel plans to continue her volleyball career across the river next year at Missouri Baptist University.

Creel recently announced that she will be playing for the NAIA school in St. Louis in the 2018 fall season. The senior will join a MoBap program that finished 34-9 and reached the NAIA national tournament semifinals last fall.

Creel was the Explorers' leader in digs with 407 last fall. She helped Marquette finish 17-13.