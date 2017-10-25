GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: EHS tops Glenwood, advances to Class 4A regional finals

The Edwardsville Tigers are a victory away from their second straight regional championship after beating the Glenwood Titans 25-10, 25-17 on Tuesday in the Class 4A Quincy Regional semifinals.

EHS improved to 29-5 and will face the host-Quincy Blue Devils in the championship match at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Kate Martin had 11 kills, Rachel Pranger finished with 10 kills and 11 service points, Rachel Verdun had 23 assists and Megan Woll added 10 digs for the Tigers, who won their 12th straight match. They haven't lost since Oct. 7.

The winner of Thursday's match advances to the Glenwood Sectional semifinals on Monday against either O'Fallon and Belleville East. O'Fallon and Belleville East will square off in the Collinsville Regional finals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Edwardsville defeated Quincy in two games in last year's Class 4A Alton Regional championship match. The Tigers have won 10 regional titles under coach Jami Parker.

CLASS 2A DUPO REGIONAL – The Marquette Explorers' season came to an end on Tuesday with a 25-19, 25-15 loss to the Hillsboro Hiltoppers in the Class 2A Dupo Regional semifinals.

The Explorers finished their season at 17-13 after going 13-19 last year.

Regina Guehlstorf finished with eight kills and eight blocks, Peyton Kline had 12 assists and Carly Creel had 14 digs and seven service points for Marquette, which defeated Dupo in two games in a quarterfinal match on Monday.

Guehlstorf, Kline, Creel, Grace Frost, Amanda Murray and Lauren Heinz played their final high school volleyball matches on Tuesday.

Hillsboro, which defeated the Explorers for the second time this season, advances to play Wesclin in the regional finals at 6 p.m. Thursday.