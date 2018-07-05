GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Gone spikin'

Six Riverbend teams competed in the Roxana Mid-Summer Spikefest on June 30 at Roxana and Junior High schools.

The Roxana upperclassmen won the Silver bracket championship and Alton came out on top in the Bronze bracket.

The 12-team tournament was split into three 4-team pools. Then, the tournament is broken up into four 3-team brackets – gold, silver, bronze and tin. First-place pool teams advance to the gold bracket, second-place pool teams qualify for the silver bracket and so on.

The Roxana upperclassmen finished 3-1-1 after beating the Roxana sophomores and Civic Memorial in Silver bracket play. They also beat Bunker Hill, tied Jersey and lost to tournament champion Columbia in Pool A play. They finished second in their pool to advance to the silver bracket.

Alton advanced to the Bronze bracket after finishing third in Pool C with a 1-1-1 record. The Redbirds beat Jersey and Marquette Catholic in Bronze bracket play.

CM finished with a 2-1-2 record, the Roxana sophomores were 1-2-2, Marquette was 1-4 and East Alton-Wood River was 0-5.

Pool A

Jersey 13-21, Bunker Hill 21-16

Columbia 21-21, Roxana upperclassmen 19-16

Roxana upperclassmen 21-19, Jersey 9-21

Columbia 21-20, Bunker Hill 10-22

Columbia 21-20, Jersey 9-22

Roxana upperclassmen 21-21, Bunker Hill 15-19

Standings:

Columbia 4-2

Roxana upperclassmen 3-3

Jersey 3-3

Bunker Hill 2-4

Pool B

Civic Memorial 21-21, Marquette 17-16

Staunton 21-20, Father McGivney 9-22

Civic Memorial 22-17, Staunton 20-21

Marquette 28-21, Father McGivney 26-19

Civic Memorial 21-20, Father McGivney 19-22

Staunton 21-21, Marquette 13-13

Standings:

Staunton 4-2

Civic Memorial 4-2

Marquette 2-4

Father McGivney 2-4

Pool C

Triad 21-21, Wood River 8-11

Roxana sophomores 21-15, Alton 16-21

Triad 12-21, Roxana sophomores 21-15

Alton 21-21, Wood River 11-12

Triad 21-21, Alton 19-3

Roxana sophomores 22-21, Wood River 20-10

Standings:

Triad 5-1

Roxana sophomores 4-2

Alton 3-3

Wood River 0-6

Gold bracket

Columbia 21-21, Staunton 17-19

Triad 15-21-15, Staunton 21-16-12

Columbia 18-21-15, Triad 21-11-9

Silver Bracket

Roxana upperclassmen 24-21, Civic Memorial 22-16

Civic Memorial 21-21, Roxana sophomores 13-16

Roxana upperclassmen 17-21-15, Roxana sophomores 21-17-11

Bronze Bracket

Jersey defeated Marquette in 3 games

Alton 21-22, Jersey 15-20

Alton defeated Marquette in 3 games

Tin Bracket

Father McGivney 8-21-16, Bunker Hill 21-14-14

Father McGivney 21-21, Wood River 12-13

Bunker Hill 21-24, Wood River 15-22

Final standings:

1. Columbia 3-0-2

2. Triad 3-1-1

3. Staunton 1-2-2

4. Roxana upperclassmen 3-1-1

5. Civic Memorial 2-1-2

6. Roxana sophomores 1-2-2

7. Alton 3-1-1

8. Jersey 1-1-3

9. Marquette 1-4

10. Father McGivney 2-1-2

11. Bunker Hill 2-2-1

12. Wood River 0-5