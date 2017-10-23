GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Greenville defeats EA-WR at regional

ROXANA — The Greenville Comets picked up their second win over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers in a week on Monday, this time ending the Oilers’ season.

After falling to the Comets 25-19, 25-4 on Oct. 17 at Memorial Gym during its final home game, EA-WR stumbled against Greenville again, 25-14, 25-15 at the Class 3A Roxana Regional quarterfinals.

With the loss, the Oilers closed their campaign at 8-19. The Comets improved to 24-9 with the win and advance to meet the host Shells at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Larry Milazzo Gymnasium in the regional semifinals.

EA-WR never led in the first game, but stayed close early. The Oilers were within two points at 11-9 when senior Morgan Moxey hammered home a kill. A Greenville service error allowed EA-WR to whittle it back to a two-point deficit at 12-10, but that would be as close as the Oilers would get.

The Comets used a potent hitting attack and outscored EA-WR 13-4 the rest of the way in the opening game. Ally Cantrill provided four kills in the opening game, while Nancy Fritzsche and Megan Hallemann each had two to help pace Greenville.

The Oilers continued grinding though. They jumped out to a 5-3 edge in the second game, highlighted by kills from Jillian Barber and Moxey and an ace from Sydney Slayden.

Their last lead came at 6-5, but a service error turned it over to the Comets who went on a 4-0 spree to extend it to 9-6 and they never looked back.

EA-WR got has close as 10-8 and then later within four points at 16-12 on a block by Barber and Slayden, 17-13 on a kill by Moxey and 18-14 on a Greenville service error. Unfortunately the Comets outscored the Oilers 7-1 the rest of the way to close out the game and the match.

Moxey led EA-WR with three kills and also added three aces. Becca Nottke paced the Oilers with seven assists, while Slayden had a team-high four blocks accompanied by a pair of kills and an ace. Courtney Bazzell had team bests in digs with five and serve receives with five and Alyssa Malley chipped in with three service points and a kill.

It marked the final match for EA-WR seniors Bazzell, Moxey, Nottke and Lora Ruyle.

Greenville now advances to meet its South Central Conference rival Roxana on its home court. The Comets beat the Shells 25-23, 19-25, 25-14 at Milazzo Gym on Sept. 7 during SCC play. Roxana is enjoying a stellar season overall at 25-10, setting a new school record for wins in 2017.

× Patti Scott 10-23-17 EA-WR head coach Patti Scott discusses the Oilers' season ending in a loss to Greenville in the Class 3A Roxana Regional quarterfinals on Monday.