GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Knights top Griffins, advance to regional finals

EDWARDSVILLE — The Metro East Lutheran Knights defeated a determined Father McGivney Griffins’ squad on Tuesday in the semifinal round of the Class 1A MELHS Regional at Thomas Hooks Gym.

The Knights defeated the Griffins 25-22, 22-25, 25-19 in a hard fought match. With the win MELHS improved to 12-23 and advance to meet Brussels (22-12) at 6 p.m. Thursday in the finals. The Raiders knocked out Mount Olive 25-17, 25-22 in the first semifinal match on Tuesday. The Knights are a win away from their third consecutive regional crown.

Father McGivney closed its campaign at 11-19.

MELHS and the Griffins split the first two games, the Knights won the first and Father McGivney the second to force a third and deciding game.

The final set was tied up early at 3-3, 4-4, 6-6 and 8-8 before a 3-point run gave the Griffins a slight 11-8 lead.

Father McGivney maintained the lead until Metro middle hitter Ellen Schulte put together a 3-point serving run to push the Knights in front 16-14. MELHS never relinquished the lead throughout the rest of the game.

Defensive specialist Madeline Stewart put together a 3-point serving run to make the score 20-15 and Kate Weber strung together a 4-point serving spree to keep the momentum in MELHS’ corner. Weber’s run closed out the game and the match for the Knights.

The first game was tied up at 3-3 in the early minutes. A 2-point run by Emily Schwarz gave Metro a 3-point edge at 10-7. The Knights continued to control the lead throughout the first game.

A Schulte kill gave MELHS its biggest lead of the first game at 15-10. However, the determined Griffins made sure the Knights didn’t run off with the game. Father McGivney cut the lead to 19-17 and later climbed as close as 22-21. Metro was able to hold on and pull out the 25-22 win though to climb in the driver’s seat.

The Griffins won the second game 25-22. Father McGivney established a 5-3 lead early before being tied at 8-8, 9-9 and 10-10. A 2-point serving run from Claire McKee gave the Griffins a 13-10 lead and they clung to the lead for the next several minutes.

The Knights hung tough though and tied it at 20-20. Another 2-point McKee serving run provided the Griffins a momentum booster in the clutch, as it made the score 24-22 and they were able to close it out and force the deciding third game to no avail.

Statistically, Taylor Bradley led MELHS in kills with 9 on the night, while Weber and Schulte finished with 8 each. Sydney Vetter recorded 34 assists and Emily Schwarz had 22 digs to steer the Knights. In addition, Schulte collected 3 aces.

McKee led the Griffins in kills with 6 Tuesday, while Mariah Starnes and Zena Pendall finished with 3 each.

× Jon Giordano 10-24-17 MELHS head coach Jon Giordano discusses the Knights' win over Father McGivney on Tuesday in the 1A MELHS Regional semifinals.

× Amanda Pirih 10-24-17 Father McGivney head coach Amanda Pirih talks about the Griffins' hard fought match vs. MELHS at Thomas Hooks Gym on Tuesday during a loss in the 1A MELHS Regional semifinals.

× Kate Weber 10-24-17 MELHS' Kate Weber discusses the Knights' hard fought win over Father McGivney on Tuesday in the Class 1A MELHS Regional semifinals.

× Madeline Stewart 10-24-17 MELHS' Madeline Stewart talks about the rivalry with Father McGivney and the win over the rival at the 1A MELHS Regional semifinals on Tuesday.