GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Lackey becomes a Trailblazer

Roxana senior Braeden Lackey recently signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Lewis and Clark Community College. She is flanked by her parents, LC coach Johnna Kinney and Roxana coach Mike McKinney.

After an outstanding high school volleyball career at Roxana High, Braeden Lackey plans to continue playing the sport in the Riverbend area next year.

The Roxana senior signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

Lackey will join an LC program that finished 18-17 last fall. Johnna Kinney is the Trailblazers' coach.

Last fall, Lackey was named the Riverbend AdVantage News Girls Volleyball Player of the Year after breaking the school record for most aces in a career (209), helping the Shells win a school-record 26 matches and earning first-team all-South Central Conference honors. She also holds the record for kills in a single season (300), which she broke in her junior year.