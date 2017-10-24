GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Marquette keeps rolling with win over Dupo

DUPO — Marquette pulled off a 25-14, 25-19 victory against the Dupo Tigers in the opening round of the Class 2A Dupo Regional on Monday. With the win, Marquette earns the chance to play Hillsboro in Tuesday's semifinal match at 6:30 p.m. at Dupo.

Marquette's record improves to 17-12 with the win, while Dupo ends their season at 4-21.

Regina Guehlstorf and Brooklyn Taylor stood out for the Explorers. Guehlstorf tallied a team-high 6 kills and was a key presence in front of the net. Taylor came through at several pivotal moments of the match to keep the score in Marquette's favor, totaling 5 kills in the match.

It was not the match Marquette expected to have against the Tigers, as the Explorers looked shaky and uncertain at times, allowing Dupo the chance to get in the game and even play with the lead in both sets.

Dupo took full advantage of Marquette’s lapses, pushing the Explorers to the limit in the second game. At one point the Tigers owned a 10-7 lead after two straight aces by outside hitter Kyleigh Williams and a return error by Marquette.

The Explorers followed up with two aces of their own, both at the hands of junior defensive specialist Payton Connors to draw within one point at 10-9. The Explorers then pulled ahead 13-10 with four straight points by Connors, Peyton Kline and Kaitlyn Coles.

Dupo answered by winning four of the next six points to keep the game close at 15-14. Dupo sophomore Annalese Gill scored on two straight kills and the Tigers forced two more Marquette errors.

The Explorers went on to win the next seven points however, heavily tilting the game in their favor. Taylor started things off with a huge spike that sent Dupo scrambling all over the floor to recover. Senior Grace Frost tallied a pair of aces, and Taylor followed that up with another impressive blast that snuck just inside the boundary line to put the score at 22-14.

Dupo did not go down without a fight though, as they valiantly strung together four straight points. A tricky cross-court lob by Williams and a couple of spikes by junior Kassidee Keys helped the Tigers stay in the game.

Things got interesting at 23-18, as both teams took turns volleying for what seemed like a full three minutes before Marquette libero Carly Creel finally scored to put the Explorers within a point of advancing.

Dupo managed one more point before it was over, but it was too little too late.

Amanda Murray stood out serving for Marquette, compiling 16 service points and 5 aces. Guehlstorf added 3 blocks to go with her 6 kills, while Kline dished out a team-best 18 assists and Creel had 10 digs.

Tuesday's match will be the second time the Explorers have faced Hillsboro this year. Back on Sept. 5 in Alton, the Hiltoppers won in three in a tight, marathon match, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23.

× Sue Heinz 10-23-17 Marquette head coach Sue Heinz discusses the win over Dupo in the 2A Dupo Regional quarterfinals on Monday. The Explorers advance to the semifinals to face Hillsboro.

× Regina Guehlstorf and Brooklyn Taylor 10-23-17 Marquette's Regina Guehlstorf and Brooklyn Taylor discuss the win over Dupo on Monday in the 2A Dupo Regional quarterfinals.