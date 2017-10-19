GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Marquette tops EA-WR, wins Prairie State Conference title

The Marquette Catholic volleyball team couldn't have asked for a better ending to its regular season.

The Explorers won the outright Prairie State Conference championship with a 25-20, 25-8 victory over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers in the regular season finale for both teams on Wednesday at Marquette Catholic High.

Marquette finished its regular season at 16-12 overall and 5-0 in Prairie State Conference play. The Explorers won all of their conference matches in two games.

Brooklyn Taylor finished with seven kills, Regina Guehlstorf had five kills and three blocks, Peyton Kline finished with 14 assists, Lauren Heinz had 10 service points and Carly Creel had 13 digs and four aces.

Guehlstorf broke the school record for most blocks in a single season in the second game. She now has 114 blocks, surpassing the old mark of 112 set by Brittany Pace in '15. Guehlstorf received a standing ovation for her efforts.

Guehlstorf, Kline, Heinz, Creel, Grace Frost and Amanda Murray played their final home matches on Wednesday.

The Explorers also avenged the three-game loss to the Oilers on Aug. 26 at the Roxana Tournament.

Marquette returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Monday, when it plays the Dupo Tigers in a Class 2A Dupo Regional first-round match.

EA-WR ended its regular season at 8-23 overall and 1-4 in Prairie State Conference play. The Oilers have surpassed their win total of 5 from last year. They were at 4-3 on Aug. 31 before going on a 10-match losing streak.

EA-WR returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Monday against Greenville in a Class 3A Roxana Regional first-round match. The Oilers lost to the Comets in two games in their final home match on Tuesday.

Courtney Bazzell, Morgan Moxey, Becca Nottke and Lora Ruyle make up the Oilers' senior class.

OTHER SCORES

Roxana def. Metro East Lutheran 25-22, 25-20