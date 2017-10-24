GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Redbirds lose to Glenwood in Class 4A Quincy Regional

For the third year in a row, the Alton volleyball season ended with a loss to the Glenwood Titans.

The Redbirds fell to the Chatham school 25-15, 26-24 on Monday in a Class 4A Quincy Regional first-round match to end their season at 15-18-2.

The Titans advanced to play the Edwardsville Tigers at 5:30 today in the semifinals.

Alton closed out its season with a five-match losing streak and finished with its second straight losing season.

The Redbirds lost to Glenwood in two games in a Class 4A Alton Regional first-round match last year. The year before, Alton lost to the Titans in three games in a Class 4A Granite City Regional first-round match.

With their 15 wins, the Redbirds surpassed last year's win total of 14. They were at 13-10-2 on Oct. 3 before losing eight of their next 10 matches.

Glenwood (21-12) had a total of 48 digs against the Redbirds. Hannah Brown led the way with 18 digs.

Seniors Gwen Hunter, Sydney Schmidt and Emily Stahl played their last matches in an Alton volleyball uniform on Monday.