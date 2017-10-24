GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Roxana’s special season ends

ROXANA — The Roxana Shells enjoyed a special season in 2017, including setting the school record in wins.

Unfortunately all good things have to come to an end and the Shells saw their run conclude on Tuesday. Roxana lost to the Greenville Comets 25-20, 25-13 in the Class 3A Roxana Regional semifinals, ending its campaign at 25-11. The Comets improve to 25-9 and will now meet the regional’s top-seeded Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at 6 p.m. Thursday in the title tilt at Larry Milazzo Gymnasium.

SHG (23-6) dismissed Triad 25-19, 25-20 in the early semifinal match on Tuesday to reach the finals.

The Shells were hoping to avenge a 25-23, 19-25, 25-14 loss to Greenville on Sept. 7 at Milazzo Gym in South Central Conference action. The Comets quick and powerful start didn’t allow them to do that.

Roxana led 6-4 early in the first game, highlighted by a couple kills by sophomore Kiley Winfree and one from senior Braeden Lackey. Greenville responded big time, constructing a monster 10-0 run to forge in front 14-6.

The Shells had issues on defense with the Comets’ strong attack which gave them fits throughout the night. Greenville directed kills around their blocks and kept Roxana off balance on the backline.

When the Shells were able to run crisp offense they had some success. Trailing 17-8, a kill by Lackey jump started a 4-0 run capped by a block from Abi Stahlhut to cut it to 17-12.

Later Roxana cut it to 22-17 on a kill by Taylor Jackson and staring at game point at 24-17, the Shells were able to reel off three straight points to get to 24-20. Jackson and Stahlhut each provided a kill on the spurt.

Unfortunately a Roxana service error gift wrapped the first game for the Comets, winning 25-20.

In the second game the Shells started with a kill by Lackey to go up 1-0 and led 2-1 after a Greenville service error, but that proved to be the last lead of the season for Roxana.

The Comets peeled off a 7-0 spree fueled by three kills from Nancy Fritzsche to catapult ahead 8-2.

Only twice in the second game were the Shells able to string together two points in a row. Consecutive kills by Lackey saw them cut it to 11-6, but they never got that close the rest of the way.

Greenville got five kills each from Fritzsche and Ally Cantrill in the second game to help seal the deal.

Lackey knocked down seven kills to lead Roxana in her final match, while Winfree and Jackson each chipped in with three. Macie Lucas and Abby Kurth dished out nine assists apiece to pace the offense, while Brittany Alexander produced six digs and Stahlhut and Jackson both had a block.

Lackey, Alexander, Krysta Meyer and Hannah Kelley all played their final match for the Shells.

× Mike McKinney 10-24-17 Roxana head coach Mike McKinney discusses the Shells' season ending in a loss to Greenville on Tuesday in the 3A Roxana Regional semifinals.