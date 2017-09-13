LOCAL ROUNDUP: Roxana spikers top EA-WR, win sixth straight match

The wins continue to pile up for the Roxana volleyball team.

The Shells won their sixth straight match after knocking off crosstown rival East Alton-Wood River 25-14, 25-15 on Tuesday at EAWR. Roxana improved to 13-3.

Braeden Lackey pounded out nine kills, Abby Kurth 10 assists and 13 service points and Macie Lucas finished with eight assists to lead the Shells, who won a road match for the second straight night. They beat Civic Memorial in three games on Monday in Bethalto.

Roxana started its season by winning its first four matches before losing to Valmeyer in the championship match of the Roxana Tournament. The Shells were coming off a fifth-place showing at the Montgomery County Tournament over the weekend at Lincolnwood High School.

Roxana will return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday against Litchfield in a South Central Conference match at home. The Shells are 2-1 in league play.

EA-WR lost its fifth straight match and dropped to 4-8 after starting its season at 2-0. The Oilers will play Nokomis at Thursday in their Prairie State Conference opener at home.

BOYS SOCCER

EA-WR 2, Metro East Lutheran 1

Freeburg 3, Father McGivney 1

Mascoutah 4, Civic Memorial 3

BOYS GOLF

Edwardsville 154, Belleville East 169, Collinsville 186

Columbia 160, Marquette 169, Triad 176

GIRLS GOLF

Civic Memorial 202, Pana 204, Hillsboro 236, Litchfield 252

Edwardsville 174, Althoff 176, Freeburg 215, Mater Dei 228

Marquette 172, Triad 213, Roxana 217

GIRLS TENNIS

Roxana 6, Granite City 3

Edwardsville 9, Belleville West 0

Greenville 5, Metro East Lutheran 4

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Marquette Catholic def. Granite City 25-22, 26-24

Highland def. Civic Memorial, 2-0

FIELD HOCKEY

John Burroughs 2, Edwardsville 1