GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Roxana summer fun

The Roxana Shells are enjoying a solid summer campaign.

On June 15-16 the Roxana girls volleyball squad finished third at the Rib City Shootout in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The Shells played teams from Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois in the tournament and fared well.

Team members participating in the tourney were, seniors Abby Kurth and Taylor Jackson, juniors Kiley Winfree, Abby Zangori and Cloe Copeland and sophomores Macie Lucas, Darcey Mcguire and Makenzie Keller.

Roxana is back in action at the Metro East Lutheran Summer Slam on Saturday.