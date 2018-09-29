GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Roxana wins Morrisonville Tournament

Roxana Shells

The Roxana Shells went 5-0 on Friday and Saturday to secure the Morrisonville Tournament title.

The Shells opened Friday winning three games. They beat Lovejoy 25-5, 25-13, then Lincolnwood 16-25, 25-22, 15-13 and Greenview 25-12, 25-9. On Saturday they bested the Taylorville JV team 21-25, 25-20, 15-9 and Edinburg 25-20, 28-26 in the championship match.

Abby Kurth and Taylor Jackson were all-tournament selections. Eight players made the all-tourney squad.

Jackson produced 18 kills, 25 digs, 35 service points, 13 aces and two assists. Kurth had 46 assists, 16 digs, 32 service points and four aces.

Roxana is now 18-6 on the season and has won eight straight matches and 11 of its last 12.