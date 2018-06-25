GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Slammin' Shells

× Expand Submitted photo The Roxana volleyball team won the Summer Slam at Metro East Lutheran High on Saturday. Pictured are (front row) Abbi Zangori (middle row) Kaylee Ward, Olivia Mouser, Macie Lucas, Cloe Copeland, Darcey Mcguire and Abby Kurth (back row) Coach Andrea Keller, Alyssa Luck, Cayla Fansher, Bailey Hill, Kiley Winfree, Reagan Stahlhut, Makenzie Keller, Taylor Jackson, and coach Mike Mckinney.

The Roxana volleyball team captured the Summer Slam tournament championship on Saturday at Metro East Lutheran High by going 4-0, beating MELHS, Bunker Hill, Civic Memorial and East Alton-Wood River.

A week ago, the Shells placed third at the Rib City Shootout in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Team members include Alyssa Luck, Cayla Fansher, Bailey Hill, Kiley Winfree, Reagan Stahlhut, Makenzie Keller, Taylor Jackson, Kaylee Ware, Olivia Mouser, Made Lucas, Cloe Copeland, Darcey McGuire, Abby Kurth and Abbi Zangori.