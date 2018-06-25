GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Slammin' Shells

by

The Roxana volleyball team captured the Summer Slam tournament championship on Saturday at Metro East Lutheran High by going 4-0, beating MELHS, Bunker Hill, Civic Memorial and East Alton-Wood River.

A week ago, the Shells placed third at the Rib City Shootout in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Team members include Alyssa Luck, Cayla Fansher, Bailey Hill, Kiley Winfree, Reagan Stahlhut, Makenzie Keller, Taylor Jackson, Kaylee Ware, Olivia Mouser, Made Lucas, Cloe Copeland, Darcey McGuire, Abby Kurth and Abbi Zangori.