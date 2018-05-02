GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: The buccaneer

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette Catholic senior Regina Guehlstorf recently announced that she will be playing volleyball at Benoit College next year. Pictured are (front row) Kristin Guehlstorf, Regina Guehlstorf and Nicholas Guehlstorf (back row) Marquette assistant coach Mark Ellebracht and head coach Sue Heinz.

Marquette Catholic senior Regina Guehlstorf will continue her volleyball career at Beloit College, an NCAA Division III school in Beloit, Wis., next year.

Guelhlstorf will join a Beloit team that finished 9-16 last fall. The Buccaneers have won three Midwest Conference championships, their last coming in 2010.

Guehlstorf turned in a strong senior season for the Explorers last fall, earning all-Prairie State Conference honors, helping Marquette finish with a 17-13 record and becoming the Alton school's all-time leader in blocks in a single season with 114.