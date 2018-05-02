GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: The buccaneer

by

Marquette Catholic senior Regina Guehlstorf will continue her volleyball career at Beloit College, an NCAA Division III school in Beloit, Wis., next year.

Guelhlstorf will join a Beloit team that finished 9-16 last fall. The Buccaneers have won three Midwest Conference championships, their last coming in 2010.

Guehlstorf turned in a strong senior season for the Explorers last fall, earning all-Prairie State Conference honors, helping Marquette finish with a 17-13 record and becoming the Alton school's all-time leader in blocks in a single season with 114.