GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Tigers claw back to top O’Fallon

BELLEVILLE — The Edwardsville Tigers capped off a dominant performance with a run of five points to close out the third game of the Class 4A Chatham Glenwood Sectional semifinals, beating the O'Fallon Panthers 20-25, 25-9, 25-17 Monday at Belleville West High.

Sophomore Maria Smith impressed with 8 points on 13 attacks, several of which came at key moments of the game. She also had an ace, 7 kills and 3 blocks in the win.

The Tigers improved to 31-5 with the win, advancing to the Chatham Glenwood Sectional finals against Pekin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. O'Fallon closes its season with a record of 30-7.

No. 2 seeded Pekin, knocked off top-seeded Normal Community 25-22, 25-22 in the other sectional semifinal match on Monday. Normal ousted Edwardsville in the sectional final last season.

To secure Monday’s win, the Tigers had to pull off a comeback after losing the first game. The Panthers looked dominant through the first frame, at one point being up 19-12, with Panthers junior Lauren Lapere delivering some impressive kills to the Edwardsville floor.

The Tigers strung together a run of four points before the set was said and done, but were overall outplayed in the first game by a confident O'Fallon offence that moved the ball with great precision before setting up their attacks.

However, the first game was the end of any Panther hopes of a win, as the Tigers came roaring out of the gate in the second, going up 19-4 in the blink of an eye.

Senior Kate Martin started things off with a cross-court kill that landed just inside the boundary line, bypassing the Panther defense. Freshman Alexa Harris followed things up with a pair of points of her own, an impressive spike to the middle of the Panther floor and a tricky lob at the net that exposed a hole on the Panther defense to put EHS up 3-1.

Martin and Harris later combined for a big block at the net after a long sequence of volleys. Senior Rachel Verdun followed that point up with a clever return of her own, sending an arching ball to the far boundary line to put the Tigers ahead 6-2.

A run of four errors combined with two consecutive points by Rachel Pranger, one on an ace and the other on a kill, set up by libero Megan Woll, saw the Tigers extend the lead to 12-2. EHS kept rolling from there, with an impressive Woll/Verdun setup for a Pranger kill, followed by a Storm Suhre spike that flew off the hands of the Panther defense and out of bounds. The Tigers went back to Pranger on the next point, as Suhre set up a ball that Pranger sent just inside the sideline before finding the floor to move Edwardsville in front comfortably at 19-4.

O'Fallon took advantage of a series of Tiger defensive errors to grab six of the next eight points, but the Tigers quickly dismissed any chance of a comeback. They produced a run of three points to end the set. Pranger got another kill and Martin tapped the ball over the net past an unsuspecting Panther defense before finishing things off with a block at the net on a Elise Smith spike attempt to tie the match at one game apiece.

Edwardsville again looked strong as the third game got underway, jumping out to an 8-3 lead thanks to a pair of aces by Smith, followed up by an impressive diving dig that eventually led to a Verdun kill.

O'Fallon got back in the game with a string of three points, but went tit-for-tat throughout the rest of the final game before Edwardsville took control with the final five points and ran away with the match.

Martin paced the Tiger attack with 9 kills on the night, while Suhre chipped in with 8, Smith had her 7 and Pranger added 6. Martin had a team-high 4 blocks, while Pranger led in aces with 3 and service points with 11 and Verdun dished out a team-best 27 assists.

× Jami Parker 10-30-17 EHS head coach Jami Parker discusses the Tigers' comeback to beat O'Fallon in three games on Monday in the 4A Chatham Glenwood Sectional semifinals at Belleville West.

× Maria Smith 10-30-17 Edwardsville sophomore Maria Smith discusses the Tigers' come-from-behind win in three games over O'Fallon on Monday at Belleville West in the 4A Chatham Glenwood Sectional semifinals.