GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Tigers claw back to top O’Fallon

BELLEVILLE — The Edwardsville Tigers capped off a dominant performance with a run of five points to close out the third game of the Class 4A Chatham Glenwood Sectional semifinals, beating the O'Fallon Panthers 20-25, 25-9, 25-17 Monday at Belleville West High.
Sophomore Maria Smith impressed with 8 points on 13 attacks, several of which came at key moments of the game. She also had an ace, 7 kills and 3 blocks in the win.
The Tigers improved to 31-5 with the win, advancing to the Chatham Glenwood Sectional finals against Pekin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. O'Fallon closes its season with a record of 30-7.
No. 2 seeded Pekin, knocked off top-seeded Normal Community 25-22, 25-22 in the other sectional semifinal match on Monday. Normal ousted Edwardsville in the sectional final last season.
To secure Monday’s win, the Tigers had to pull off a comeback after losing the first game. The Panthers looked dominant through the first frame, at one point being up 19-12, with Panthers junior Lauren Lapere delivering some impressive kills to the Edwardsville floor.
The Tigers strung together a run of four points before the set was said and done, but were overall outplayed in the first game by a confident O'Fallon offence that moved the ball with great precision before setting up their attacks.
However, the first game was the end of any Panther hopes of a win, as the Tigers came roaring out of the gate in the second, going up 19-4 in the blink of an eye.
Senior Kate Martin started things off with a cross-court kill that landed just inside the boundary line, bypassing the Panther defense. Freshman Alexa Harris followed things up with a pair of points of her own, an impressive spike to the middle of the Panther floor and a tricky lob at the net that exposed a hole on the Panther defense to put EHS up 3-1.
Martin and Harris later combined for a big block at the net after a long sequence of volleys. Senior Rachel Verdun followed that point up with a clever return of her own, sending an arching ball to the far boundary line to put the Tigers ahead 6-2.
A run of four errors combined with two consecutive points by Rachel Pranger, one on an ace and the other on a kill, set up by libero Megan Woll, saw the Tigers extend the lead to 12-2. EHS kept rolling from there, with an impressive Woll/Verdun setup for a Pranger kill, followed by a Storm Suhre spike that flew off the hands of the Panther defense and out of bounds. The Tigers went back to Pranger on the next point, as Suhre set up a ball that Pranger sent just inside the sideline before finding the floor to move Edwardsville in front comfortably at 19-4.
O'Fallon took advantage of a series of Tiger defensive errors to grab six of the next eight points, but the Tigers quickly dismissed any chance of a comeback. They produced a run of three points to end the set. Pranger got another kill and Martin tapped the ball over the net past an unsuspecting Panther defense before finishing things off with a block at the net on a Elise Smith spike attempt to tie the match at one game apiece.
Edwardsville again looked strong as the third game got underway, jumping out to an 8-3 lead thanks to a pair of aces by Smith, followed up by an impressive diving dig that eventually led to a Verdun kill.
O'Fallon got back in the game with a string of three points, but went tit-for-tat throughout the rest of the final game before Edwardsville took control with the final five points and ran away with the match.
Martin paced the Tiger attack with 9 kills on the night, while Suhre chipped in with 8, Smith had her 7 and Pranger added 6. Martin had a team-high 4 blocks, while Pranger led in aces with 3 and service points with 11 and Verdun dished out a team-best 27 assists.
Jami Parker 10-30-17
EHS head coach Jami Parker discusses the Tigers' comeback to beat O'Fallon in three games on Monday in the 4A Chatham Glenwood Sectional semifinals at Belleville West.
Maria Smith 10-30-17
Edwardsville sophomore Maria Smith discusses the Tigers' come-from-behind win in three games over O'Fallon on Monday at Belleville West in the 4A Chatham Glenwood Sectional semifinals.
Melissa Massey 10-30-17
O'Fallon head coach Melissa Massey talks about the tough luck loss for the Panthers in three games to Edwardsville on Monday in the 4A Chatham Glenwood Sectional semifinals played at Belleville West.