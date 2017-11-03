GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Tigers fall short in Class 4A super-sectionals

NORMAL – Eight months ago, Rachel Pranger, Kate Martin and Maria Smith helped the Edwardsville girls basketball team reach the Class 4A state tournament.

On Friday, the Edwardsville trio had an opportunity to compete in state in another sport – volleyball.

All they had to do was to help the Tigers' volleyball team beat the Minooka Indians in the Class 4A Normal West Super-Sectional.

But the Indians were too much to handle for Edwardsville as they cruised to a 25-16, 25-15 victory to advance to the state tournament for the second straight year. Minooka will play St. Charles North – which defeated Downers Grove North in three games in a super-sectional match at Geneva on Friday – in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Next Friday at Illinois State University.

The Tigers finished with a 32-5 record, the second year in a row they won over 30 matches. They also captured the Southwestern Conference title and placed first in three tournaments.

Edwardsville had its 15-match winning streak snapped. Minooka handed the Tigers their last loss on Oct. 7 at the Mizuno Tournament at the Great Lakes Center.

Two weeks later, the Tigers beat the Indians in two games in the championship match of Lyons Township Tournament and snapped Minooka's 29-match winning streak.

On Friday, the Indians stormed to a 16-10 lead in the first game. They later boosted that lead to 22-12.

In the second game, Edwardsville got within a point, 12-11, after Woll served an ace. But the Indians responded with a 13-4 run to win the game and match.

The Tigers won the Quincy Regional and the Glenwood Sectional to advance to the super-sectionals at Normal West, their first trip to the super-sectionals in five years. Edwardsville beat Pekin in two games in the Glenwood Sectional championship match on Wednesday.

Edwardsville was denied its first state tournament appearance since 2010, when the squad placed third.

With Friday's win, the Indians improved to 39-2 and are guaranteed a state trophy for the second year in a row. Last year, they lost to Mother McAuley in three games in the Class 4A championship match.

Minooka will make its third state tournament appearance. The Grundy County school played at state in 1999, but didn't place. It was during the time when IHSA volleyball was played under a two-class system.

Pranger, Martin, Megan Woll, Rachel Verdun, Delaney Allen and Mikeala Suess played their last matches in an Edwardsville volleyball uniform on Friday. They helped the Tigers win 108 matches, two regional championships and a sectional title in their four years.

Pranger, Martin and Woll competed at IESA state volleyball competition three times while attending Edwardsville Liberty Middle School. When they were seventh graders, they helped the Panthers win the Class 7-4A state title. The next year, they helped Liberty eighth-graders place third in the Class 8-4A tournament.

Pranger finished with seven kills, Martin had three kills and four blocks, Verdun had 10 assists and 11 digs and Woll finished with nine digs, three assists and two service aces.

Smith, a sophomore, and freshman Storm Suhre each had two blocks.

Holly Bonde had nine kills, Taylor Baranski had 18 digs and Zoey Seput finished with 18 assists for Minooka, which beat Benet Academy in two games in the Waubonsie Valley Sectional championship match on Wednesday to advance to Friday's match.

× Jami Parker 11 3 17 Edwardsville coach Jami Parker discusses her team's performance in its two-game loss to Minooka in the Class 4A Normal West Super-Sectional on Friday.

× Rachel Pranger and Kate Martin 11 3 17 Edwardsville teammates -- and sisters -- Rachel Pranger and Kate Martin discuss their team's loss to Minooka in the Class 4A Normal West Super-Sectional on Friday that ended their high school volleyball careers.