GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Tigers hope to be super

CHATHAM — The Edwardsville Tigers are back in the super-sectionals for the first time since 2012.

On Wednesday they put together a powerful effort at the net to dismiss Pekin in the Class 4A Chatham Glenwood Sectional finals, 25-22, 25-21. With the win the Tigers improved to 32-5, while the Dragons closed the season at 31-8.

Next up for Edwardsville is Minooka at 7 p.m. Friday in the Normal Community West Super-Sectional. The Indians (37-2) dismissed Lisle Benet Academy 25-20, 25-20 in the Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) Sectional finals on Wednesday.

EHS and Minooka will meet for the third time this season on Friday. The two squads split their first two meetings. The Indians won the first one 25-18, 25-19, while the Tigers took the second meeting 25-22, 28-26.

Minooka is ranked 24th in the country and will pose a formidable barrier for Edwardsville’s second trip to the state tournament. The Tigers finished third at state in 2010. Wednesday marked the sixth sectional championship in school history. Five of them have come under head coach Jami Parker.

Pekin didn’t make it easy on EHS in the sectional finals. The Dragons played tough defense and stayed close to the Tigers, but couldn’t stave off the aggressive attack.

The first game started with the two teams trading blows to a 4-4 tie. Pekin then grabbed a 7-4 lead, highlighted by a pair of kills from Hannah Thompson. The senior outside hitter led all players with 13 kills on Wednesday.

Edwardsville was able to build some breathing room with a 6-0 run to transform a 9-8 deficit into a 13-8 advantage. Seniors Kate Martin and Rachel Pranger provided kills to stir the scoring spree.

The Dragons could never regain the lead, but drew even at 21-21 on a block from Lauren Juergens. Pekin’s third service error of the game allowed EHS to edge in front 22-21 and Martin hammered home a pair of kills over the final three points to seal Game 1 for the Tigers.

Edwardsville was plagued by five service errors in the first game of the match.

The second game saw Pekin nab a 2-0 lead after an ace from Maddy Cash and led 5-4 before the Tigers heated up.

A service error by the Dragons let EHS knot it up at 5-5 and a kill from Pranger let the Tigers take a 6-5 lead. They didn’t relinquish the lead the rest of the way.

Pekin tied it up a couple times, at 10-10 and 16-16, but couldn’t get over the hump. Edwardsville outscored the Dragons 9-5 down the stretch to corral the second game and the match.

Martin provided three kills down the stretch, while Pranger, Maria Smith and Storm Suhre each added one. Suhre’s came on match point.

Long volleys and strong defense spurred the match, but in the end it was that Edwardsville attack that defined it.

Martin led with 11 kills, while Pranger chipped in with 9 and the freshman Suhre provided 6. Senior Rachel Verdun guided the offense by dishing out a team-high 30 assists. Alexa Harris had a pair of assisted blocks, while Martin led with 15 digs, Megan Woll provided 11 and Smith had 7. Woll also had 8 service points.

A win on Friday will advance the Tigers to the Class 4A state tournament at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena in Normal on Nov. 10-11.

× Jami Parker 11-1-17 Edwardsville head coach Jami Parker talks about the Tigers' win over Pekin on Wednesday at the 4A Chatham Glenwood Sectional finals and what it will be like facing Minooka in the Normal West Super-Sectional.

× Kate Martin 11-1-17 Kate Martin of the Tigers discusses the win over Pekin on Wednesday at the 4A Chatham Glenwood Sectional finals and the excitement of being a win away from state.