GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Tigers top Redbirds, improve to 6-0 in SWC

The Edwardsville girls volleyball team is one step away from finishing with another undefeated Southwestern Conference season.

The Tigers improved to 6-0 in league play after cruising to a 25-10, 25-15 victory over the Alton Redbirds on Thursday in a match that lasted 40 minutes. EHS also boosted its overall record to 21-5 with two regular season matches to go.

The Tigers travel to Mater Dei on Monday and wrap up their regular season on Tuesday with a home match against Belleville West Maroons.

With Thursday's win, Edwardsville clinched its 10th SWC title in 11 years. Last year, the Tigers won the conference title with a 7-0 mark.

Alton dropped to 15-16-2 overall and 3-3 in Southwestern Conference play with one regular season match remaining. The Redbirds wrap up their regular season next Thursday with a road match against Belleville West.

AHS could face Edwardsville again in the Class 4A Quincy Regional in two weeks. If the Redbirds get past Glenwood in a first-round match on Oct. 23, they would play the Tigers in the regional semifinals the next night.

The Tigers got a strong effort from their senior class in the win over Alton. Kate Martin finished with seven kills, six digs and 13 service points, Rachel Pranger had six kills and eight digs, Rachel Verdun had seven digs and 18 assists and Megan Woll finished with six digs.

Also for Edwardsville, sophomore Maria Smith had seven kills.

Junior Grace Kane had 16 digs for the Redbirds, who played their last home match of the season on Thursday.

Alton seniors Emily Stahl, Gwen Hunter and Sydney Schmidt were honored before the match.

The Redbirds have surpassed their win total of 14 from last year and avoided a winless conference season for the second year in a row.

Alton was coming off a 2-3 showing at the Highland Round Robin Tournament over the weekend.

Edwardsville also played in a tournament over the weekend. The Tigers finished with a 5-1 mark at the Mizuno Tournament at the Great Lakes Center in Aurora.

EHS also defeated O'Fallon, Granite City, East St. Louis and Collinsville in conference play. On Oct. 3, the Tigers came from behind to beat O'Fallon in three games in a conference match.