GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Triad ends CM’s season in regional action

ROXANA — The Civic Memorial Eagles saw their 2017 come to an end on Monday.

Triad gave the Eagles fits this season, beating them for the fourth time during the Class 3A Roxana Regional quarterfinals. The Knights won 25-13, 25-10 to beat CM in straight games for the fourth time.

With the loss the Eagles close their campaign at 10-23-1. Triad improved to 21-12 with the win and now are scheduled to meet top-seeded Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the regional semifinals at RHS.

It didn’t take long for the Knights to flex their muscles on Monday. CM had it tied at 1-1 and 2-2, but never owned a lead in the first game.

A kill from senior Susan Buchanan closed the gap to 9-6 for the Eagles, but that’s when Triad built its breathing room. A kill from Kelly Pottorff made it 10-6 in favor of the Knights and then four straight unforced errors from CM allowed them to construct a 14-6 advantage.

Triad enjoyed a 11-2 stretch in the middle of the game to transform a 9-6 edge into a 20-8 cushion and cruised to the win.

The second game was much the same. The Eagles grabbed their only lead of the match at 1-0 and were tied 2-2 before the Knights raced on a 7-0 spurt to forge in front 9-2.

CM wasn’t able to climb closer than six points the rest of the way. A block from Jackalynn Woelfel started a two-point spree for the Eagles to cut it to 12-6, but Triad outscored them 13-4 the rest of the way to close out the game and the match.

The Eagles were led by three kills from sophomore Sydney Henke and two each from Hannah Schmidt and Buchanan. Jenny Durbin dished out a team-high six assists, Schmidt added two solo blocks and Katie Durbin produced eight digs.

Monday’s loss so the careers come to a conclusion for CM’s five seniors. Schmidt, Buchanan, Jenny and Katie Durbin and Kara Mosby played their last games for the purple and gold.

× Amanda Biggs 10-23-17 CM head coach Amanda Biggs discusses the Eagles' season concluding on Monday with a loss to Triad in the Class 3A Roxana Regional quarterfinals.