GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Warriors fall to Collinsville in regionals

COLLINSVILLE – It wasn't the way the Granite City volleyball team wanted to end its season.

First, the Warriors lost one of their top players to injury. Then, they suffered a two-game loss to the Collinsville Kahoks in a Class 4A Collinsville Regional first-round match.

The Kahoks eliminated the Warriors in the postseason for the second year in a row after pulling off a 25-10, 25-18 victory over Granite City in a match that lasted 42 minutes. Collinsville advances to play O'Fallon at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the regional semifinals.

The Warriors finished their season at 9-20-1. They haven't won a regional title since 1997.

Granite City trailed 14-0 in the first game when senior Donyai Garrett suffered an injury to her right ankle while chasing after a ball. Garrett sat out for the rest of the match in crutches. After the match, she got a hug from Granite City coach Ginger Harrison.

Garrett finished with a strong senior season for the Warriors. She was among the team's leaders in kills and assists and earned all-tournament honors at the Granite City Fall Classic on Sept. 16. She plans to graduate from GCHS in December.

Seniors Morgan Tanksley, Lexi Short and Hannah Moore also played their last matches for the Warriors on Monday. Tanksley, an all-Southwestern Conference selection in her junior year, led the team in kills and digs and earned all-tournament honors at the Alton Invitational, Short was among the top leaders in assists and Moore was second on the team in digs.

After Garrett left the match, the Warriors came back with back-to-back points to cut Collinsville's lead to 14-2. Moore later served three straight points to cut Collinsville's lead to 16-6.

The Kahoks never trailed in the second game. Granite City got within 16-13, but that's as close it would get the rest of the game.

Last year, the Warriors lost to the Kahoks in a first-round match of the Class 4A O'Fallon Regional, preventing them from finishing with their first .500 season since 2003. Granite City finished 14-15-1.

This fall, the Warriors got off to a 5-3 start after finishing 3-2 in the season-opening Roxana Tournament, then pulling off wins over Civic Memorial and Metro East Lutheran.

But Granite City suffered a six-match losing streak to drop to 5-9 and never got back to .500 since. A two-game loss to Collinsville on Sept. 7 at Memorial Gymnasium started the losing streak.

The Warriors ended their season with a four-match losing streak. They hadn't played since Oct. 16, when they lost to Madison in three games in their regular season finale at Memorial Gymnasium.

Collinsville improved to 15-20 with the victory over the Warriors. The Kahoks were coming off a 1-4 showing at the Quincy Notre Dame Tournament over the weekend.

Collinsville lost its first seven matches, but righted itself by going 15-13 afterwards. The Kahoks also surpassed last year's win total of 10.

Hannah Scrum led Collinsville with seven kills, including the match-ending kill with the Kahoks leading 24-18 in the second game.

Emily Falbe, one of six seniors on the Collinsville roster, served 13 straight points during the Kahoks' 14-0 start in the first game.

× Granite City-Collinsville volleyball 10 23 17 The Granite City Warriors get a point on a serve from Hannah Moore in the second game against Collinsville in a Class 4A Collinsville Regional first-round match on Monday.

× Ginger Harrison 10 23 17 Granite City coach Ginger Harrison discusses her team's performance in the two-game loss to Collinsville in a Class 4A Collinsville Regional first-round match.

× Lexi Short 10 23 17 Granite City senior Lexi Short discusses her team's two-game loss to Collinsville in a Class 4A Collinsville Regional first-round match that ended her high school volleyball career as well as three other senior teammates -- Morgan Tanksley, Donyai Garrett and Hannah Moore.