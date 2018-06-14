GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Warriors hire new coach

Brittany Spotanski was hired as the new Granite City Warriors girls volleyball coach for the 2018 season.

The former GCHS volleyball and basketball standout will take over duties for Ginger Harrison, who resigned in May after five seasons. The announcement was made during a Granite City School Board meeting on Tuesday.

A 2003 GCHS graduate, Spotanski will be the 12th coach in the 43-year history of the Granite City girls volleyball program. She will take over a team that finished 9-20-1 last year.

Spotanski, whose maiden name is Kult, played for the GCHS volleyball program all four years and earned all-Southwestern Conference honors twice. She went on to turn in an outstanding career at Fontbonne University, earning all-St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors twice and helping the Griffins reach the national tournament three times.

Spotanski currently works as a kindergarten teacher at Holy Family Catholic School, where she started her volleyball career over 20 years ago.

Also, the Warriors are currently searching for a new softball coach. Emily Ashby resigned after the end of the '18 season after four years.