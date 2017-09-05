GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Warriors top Civic Memorial in home opener

GRANITE CITY – The Granite City Warriors began their home season with a bang on Tuesday.

The Warriors celebrated their first home-opening win in four years after coming from behind to beat the Civic Memorial Eagles 18-25, 25-22, 26-24 at Memorial Gymnasium. Granite City also improved to 4-3.

The Eagles dropped to 4-4. They've lost their last four matches after starting their season with a four-match winning streak.

Both Granite City and CM will play each other two more times. They'll square off again at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the first match of the Alton Volleyball Invitational. They'll play for a third-time on Sept. 16 at the Granite City Fall Classic.

The Warriors will be back in action at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Metro East Lutheran at Memorial Gymnasium. They also have a home match against Collinsville on Thursday, which is their Southwestern Conference opener.

CM's next match will be against Granite City on Friday at the Alton tourney.

In Tuesday's match, CM came back from a 10-5 deficit to win the first game. With the Eagles leading 22-18, senior Jenny Durbin served three straight aces to give her team the win. She finished with 10 assists, 6 aces and 9 service points.

In the second game, the Warriors stormed to a 6-1 lead before CM rallied to take a 22-19 lead. But Granite City came back with a 6-0 run to tie the match at one game apiece. Freshman Kasey Neidhardt served five straight points, including a pair of aces during that run.

The Eagles took a 24-23 lead in the third game on a Savannah Rothe block. But Granite City rallied with a CM hitting error, a kill by junior Lydia Sheridan and another CM hitting error to win the game and match.

GCHS senior Morgan Tanksley, who earned all-Southwestern Conference honors last year, served the final two points of the third game.

The Warriors' last home-opening victory was in 2013, which was Ginger Harrison's first year as head coach. Granite City began its home season with a three-game win over the Eagles.

Granite City returns four players — Tanksley and seniors Donyai Garrett, Lexi Short and Hannah Moore — from last year's team that finished 14-15-1.

The Warriors began their '17 season two weeks ago with a 3-2 mark at the Roxana Tournament. They lost a road match to Highland on Aug. 31.

Civic Memorial, coming off a 20-win season last season, started its year on Aug. 21 with three wins in pool play at the Roxana Tournament and a victory over East Alton-Wood River.

The Eagles lost to Valmeyer and Bunker Hill on Aug. 26 in the championship bracket of the Roxana tournament to finish fourth. They lost to Marquette Catholic in three games in their home opener on Aug. 30.

On Tuesday, CM lost to Granite City for the first time since '13.

The Eagles had strong efforts from Jenny and Katie Durbin, Brittany Alexander, Tayler Greenwood and Sydney Henke in the losing cause. Alexander had 25 digs and 9 kills, Henke finished with 6 kills, Katie Durbin had 24 digs, Jenny Durbin had 10 assists, 6 aces and 9 service points and Greenwood finished with 10 service points and 11 assists.

× Morgan Tanksley 9-5-17 Granite City senior Morgan Tanksley discusses her team's win against Civic Memorial on Tuesday in the Warriors' home opener.

× Amanda Biggs 9-5-17 Civic Memorial coach Amanda Biggs discusses her team's performance against Granite City on Tuesday. CM lost in three games to drop to 4-4.