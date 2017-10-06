GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Win one for Allen

ROXANA — It was an emotional night on Thursday at Larry Milazzo Gymnasium.

The Roxana Shells were stoked to take on the rival Marquette Catholic Explorers and they were ready to win one for their senior classmate Allen Wright.

The Shells did just that, topping the Explorers in a three-game marathon match, 24-26, 25-20, 25-14. With the win Roxana improved to 20-7 on the season, while Marquette slipped to 13-7 with the loss.

But the focus of the night was on more than just volleyball, the two programs recognized breast cancer awareness on Thursday and in doing so also recognized Wright.

A senior at RHS, Wright was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in May which has now metastasized to his liver.

Wright is a member of the football team, who dresses when he can. He has had two surgeries and undergoes chemotherapy treatment every other weekend.

Wright was in attendance Thursday and took the court prior to the match with a slew of cancer survivors on hand and received resounding applause. The Shells wanted to win one for Allen.

They started strong, reeling off four straight points to start the match, highlighted by a pair of kills from senior Braeden Lackey to forge in front 4-0. Marquette wouldn’t go away quietly though.

The Explorers clawed back to take a 7-5 edge behind a pair of kills from Lauren Heinz. The kills were part of an 8-1 scoring spree for MCHS.

Marquette didn’t trail again until Roxana grabbed a 20-19 lead. Taylor Jackson strung together a trio of kills to help propel the Shells back on top, but it was short lived.

The Explorers added a pair of points to jump in front 21-20, highlighted by a kill from Brooklyn Taylor.

The game saw ties at 22-22 and 24-24, but Marquette was able to reel off the final two points to secure the first game victory.

The only lead the Explorers could muster in the second game was a 1-0 edge. A service error turned it over to Roxana and Lackey had two aces to push the Shells ahead 3-1. They never trailed the rest of the way. They grabbed leads as big as six points three times at 16-10, 21-15 and 23-17.

Lackey supplied the nail in the coffin with a kill on game point. She finished with a team-high nine kills for Roxana.

The third game saw Marquette holding strong with a 7-5 lead early, but a service error turned it over to the Shells, who went on a 10-1 scoring spree to go up 15-8 and never looked back.

The Explorers had eight service errors in the match, while Roxana had four with three coming in the first game.

Lackey knocked down four kills in the Shells’ big run, while Hannah Kelley provided a couple of blocks.

A combined block from Kelley and Abi Stahlhut on match point closed it out for Roxana.

For the game Lackey led the Shells with her 9 kills, while Jackson chipped in with 7. Macie Lucas passed the passing attack with 12 assists, while Abby Kurth added 8. Kelley provided a team-high 6 total blocks, Brittany Alexander had a team-best 8 digs, while Kurth contributed 7.

In the passing game Lackey provided 4 aces, while Lucas racked up 9 service points and Kiley Winfree had 8.

For the Explorers, Taylor had a team-best 10 kills to go with 8 total blocks. Regina Guehlstorf had 8 kills and 7 solo blocks, while Peyton Kline dished out 24 assists and Carly Creel had a nice night with 22 digs, 11 service points and 4 aces.

Marquette is now idle until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when it travels to Gibault. Roxana heads to the Red Bud Tournament this weekend.

Postseason seeds were released by the IHSA on Thursday. The Shells are the No. 4 seed in Sub-Sectional A of the Class 3A Effingham Sectional. They will play host to the Roxana Regional.

The Explorers are cast in Class 2A. They earned the No. 5 seed in Sub-Sectional B of the Nashville Sectional and will either go to Carlinville or Dupo for regionals.

The postseason schedule will be released at 4 p.m. Friday on www.ihsa.org.

× Braeden Lackey 10-6-17 Roxana's Braeden Lackey discusses the Shells' three-game victory over Marquette on Thursday on a night where the program dedicated the night to breast cancer awareness.

× Brittany Alexander 10-5-17 Roxana senior Brittany Alexander talks about her solid defensive play in a three-game win over Marquette on Thursday, as well as the emotion of playing for breast cancer awareness and classmate Allen Wright who is battling colon cancer.

× Mike McKinney 10-5-17 Roxana head coach Mike McKinney discusses the Shells' big three-game win over Marquette on Thursday at Milazzo Gym on an emotional night recognizing breast cancer awareness.