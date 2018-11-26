Giving Tuesday to support SIUE athletics

Starting today through noon Wednesday, SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics will participate in #GivingTuesday, a worldwide effort to promote support for nonprofit institutions, organizations and community groups.

SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics has set up an online donation platform called Givesmart. Once registered on the site, support can be targeted to a specific SIUE program.

No gift is too small, and all donations directly benefit Cougar Athletics and enhancing the student-athlete experience.

More information about SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics’ participation in #GivingTuesday is available by contacting Allie Wielansky at awielan@siue.edu.

