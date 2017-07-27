Glory days

× Expand Joe Schnefke, a 1982 Granite City High grad, runs the football at Collinsville High on Saturday during the Legends Game of the Granite City/Collinsville alumni football game. There were two games, a Legends Game for players over 40, and a Young Guns game for players under 40. The event served as a fundraiser for both football programs and featured over 1,300 fans in attendance.

Saturday night’s Granite City/Collinsville alumni football game provided a night of fun and entertainment for both spectators and players in adverse weather conditions at Collinsville High School.

“The guys came in here to support the program and have a little football fun,” Carl Luehmann said.

Luehmann, currently the football coach at Granite City High School, coached the alumni team and also played. He graduated from Granite City in 1982 and played quarterback on the football team. There were a handful of practices before the two featured games. The proceeds from the game went to the Granite City and Collinsville football programs.

The temperature was a sweltering 103 degrees on Saturday night when the Warriors and Kahoks squared off in the two exhibition-oriented contests. Players constantly visited the water cooler and fans drank bottled water while they fanned themselves, their spouses, significant others and children with programs.

“It was very hot today,” Luehmann said. “We got out there too early. We’re going to have to work some things out to make it better next year.”

Approximately 1,323 people showed up at the game. The two different games were divided by age category. The first game — the Legends Game — featured players over the age of 40. It had a 20-minute run time.

The Legends Game ended in a 0-0 draw. Craig Knight (Class of 1980) was the oldest player for Granite City. Luehmann quarterbacked for a few plays and connected on a seven-yard pass at the 9:39 mark. Coach Luehmann hasn’t played football since graduating high school.

“I wanted to get out there a little bit,” he said. “I played a little more than I wanted to, only a few plays. I threw it to an area (connected pass) and after that play I got sacked. So, I was done for the night.”

Granite City’s offense worked the ball into Collinsville territory three times. Other 1980’s era Granite City players such as Tim Moran (1985), Pat Griffith (1986) and Terry Stanley (1988) played in the alumni game.

The game for players under 40 — the Young Guns game — featured four 12-minute quarters, just like a standard high school football game in the state of Illinois. Collinsville walked away with a 6-2 win.

Collinsville’s Marshun Kyles Jr. (2015) scored a touchdown late in the third quarter. Granite City was awarded a safety at the 9:42 mark in the fourth quarter when Collinsville quarterback Jvaughn Williams intentionally grounded the ball in the end zone.

More recent Granite City Warriors who participated in the alumni game were Gabe Jarman (2016), Troy Garcia (2013) and Brian Nemsky (2013). Justin Williamson (1998), also an assistant football coach at Granite City, played center in the Young Guns game. After playing football in high school, Williamson played at Greenville College, a Division III school in Greenville, for one year and was sidelined due to injury.

“I’ve been on the staff at the high school for eight seasons,” Williamson said. “This was a great fundraiser for our team. To get out here with some of the guys, it was fun. It’s been 19 years since I’ve put on the pads. This is good for my kids who never got to see me play. It’s also good for our players to get to see their coaches play.”

Other 1990s era Warriors like Jonathan Burnett (1998), Bobby Ellis (1996) and Sam Fowler (1992) also played in the alumni contest. Ryan Lockridge (2009) played center. He played intramural football in college at Eastern Illinois University after high school.

“This was awesome,” Lockridge said. “I was supposed to be out of town this weekend and then I found out that I was going to be back in town. So, I signed up last week. It was good to get back with the guys and hit and run. It’s been a long time.”

Timothy Kelly (2005), David Flowers (2005) and Matthew Kelly (2008) are other early 2000s era Warriors who participated in the game.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter