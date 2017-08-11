Going for gold

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Ryan Hansen hits an iron shot Sunday during the 64th Alton Gold Medal Tourney. Hansen was the event winner by shooting a 2-under-138 over the two-day event at Rock Spring Golf Course. It’s Hansen’s first Gold Medal crown.

The 64th annual Gold Medal golf tournament unfolded on Saturday and Sunday at Rock Spring Golf Course in Alton.

After Dan Greiner of St. Louis nabbed the crown a year ago, it returned to the Riverbend this time with Ryan Hansen of Godfrey winning it. The Jersey High grad and co-owner of Hansen Meat Co. in Jerseyville, Alton and Edwardsville fired a two-day score of 2-under-138 to earn the title.

Every entry plays the 9-hole course 4 times over the 2-day tournament.

“It’s exciting. I’ve been playing in this 17 years and I’ve played in the final group probably five or six times and never gotten the job done,” the 36-year-old Hansen said. “It was nice to go out today and shoot a nice round in the final round, because usually on Sundays it’s hard to calm the nerves and put a good round together.

“Last year I was in that final group, so I was pretty bummed out. I showed up on Sunday and put up a big number and didn’t get the job done, but it’s fun to represent the local community and show there is some good golf around the Alton scene, as far as weekend golfers. That’s definitely what I consider myself. I’m definitely not a pro or anybody that gets to play every day of the week. I’m more of a weekend warrior that gets to play a round with my buddies every now and then.”

Hansen edged Brian Gebben, who finished runner-up with a 1-under-139. Gebben shot 4-under on Sunday, while Hansen shot 3-under on the final day.

The rest of the top five rounded out with Dan Selby at 1-over-141, Scott Redman at 4-over-144 and Marquette Catholic High junior Kolten Bauer was fifth with an 8-over-148.

Former Gold Medal champion (2008) Kyle Williams won the A Flight with a 147, while Nick Hand won the B Flight with a 162 and Dave Bellito brought home the C Flight with a 175.

Bauer was the only amateur in the field. He and Hansen were paired together for the finals and enjoyed a relaxing day playing together.

“I learned a lot from Ryan today watching him play,” Bauer said. “I learned a lot about keeping your cool, never getting too high or too low. You can learn a lot of things from the older guys.

“It’s a pretty cool tournament and it’s ran pretty well. The course is in great shape and it’s pretty cool to compete against Ryan and all the guys who were out here. I know (Marquette grad) Shane Smith has won it three times, so it’s cool to follow in his footsteps. It was a great time out there.”

Hansen thought getting to play with Bauer helped calm his nerves some in the finals.

“Kolten I’ve known since he was 12 or 13, so I’ve seen him get older and taller and hit the ball further and further,” Hansen said. “It was a nice calm round of golf. The two of us had an easygoing conversation all day long, and it was fun hearing what he’s got coming up and what he’s been doing this summer. I’m proud of what he’s done, and it’s fun to catch up with those younger kids.”

General manager of The Rock, Rick Springman, admitted numbers were down this year, but said the history and tradition of the tournament has kept it relevant. He was glad to see so much local talent in it.

“It’s a big tradition,” Springman said. “We were down in attendance this year, but we don’t know what to attribute it to. We had 70 last year and we’re down to 39 this year. I was talking to other people who run tournaments that are play your own ball and they’re having trouble getting players into that kind of format.

“It’s still something where every good golfer strives to win the championship and we’ve had some good champions in the past.”

The other tradition that surrounds the annual tournament is the Alton Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. The 13th annual event was conducted on Aug. 4 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course with the 2016 Gold Medal champ, Greiner, going in with former Alton High School boys golf coach Mike Hudock and Peg Schelle, a longtime employee at Rolling Hills Golf Course. Every Gold Medal champion enters the HOF. There are currently 84 inductees from the 13 years of existence.

The annual Hall of Fame three-man scramble will take place on Nov. 5 at The Rock to honor the entries. Contact the golf course at 465-9898 to learn more about that event.

Hansen will now get to join that HOF group next year after becoming a champion. It’s not something he’ll forget any time soon.

“It’s become a passion thing. I love the game,” Hansen said of golf, a game he picked up during his soccer playing days at Lewis and Clark Community College. “It was good to get away from work and actually do well. It didn’t feel like a wasted weekend.”

