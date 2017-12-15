Golden eagle

Civic Memorial senior Jaquan Adams accomplished a milestone Nov. 22 in his team’s home opener against the Granite City Warriors.

Adams joined the 1,000-point club after scoring 27 points in the Eagles’ 69-62 win over the Warriors in their second game of the Stove Top Stuffing Tournament. After the game, Adams was congratulated by teammates and fans and received the game ball.

“It means a lot,” Adams said. “I worked for every point from the beginning of the season. All the work paid off and I had something to show.”

Now, Adams is looking to help the Eagles turn in another successful season. CM headed into this week with a 5-2 record. Besides Granite City, the Eagles also beat Taylorville, Triad, Nokomis, and Jersey.

During Adams’ four-year career, CM has won 64 games, including 22 last year. Adams helped the Eagles win a regional championship during his freshman year.

“I love playing for this team, but at the same time, I’m looking forward to the future,” the CM senior said.

Adams said he wants to continue playing basketball in college.

“Basketball is something I go to in my free time,” he said. “It’s something that I always can get my mind off everything that’s going on in the world.”

Adams has been a valuable player for CM since he joined the program his freshman year. That year, he was part of a team that included Jakob Lowrance — who is now playing Division II men’s basketball at the University of Central Missouri.

Adams was the Eagles’ second-leading scorer at 8.6 points per game and helped his team win 19 games and capture its first regional title since 1993.

“What I did was I kept working hard every day and I always believed that no one was better than me on the court,” Adams said. “So when I was in practice while I was on JV, I showed Lowrance and all of them that they weren’t better than me. I eventually got my spot.”

The next year, Adams finished second to David Lane in scoring at 10 points per game and helped the Eagles finish 18-12.

In his junior season, Adams was the Eagles’ leading scorer at 14 points per game and earned first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors. He also helped CM finish 22-10, its first 20-win season since 2007-08.

This year, he’s picking up right where he left off last winter. He’s the Eagles’ leading scorer at 19 points per game. He had scored in double figures six times entering this week.

Adams started his senior season on Nov. 20 with a 22-point effort in a road game against Taylorville. He also helped the Eagles win the Stove Top Stuffing tournament with a 4-0 record and earned all-tournament team honors.

“I think the season is great,” Adams said. “We work hard every day. Every practice is tough. We never lose. We always learn.”

Adams said the 58-38 loss to Marquette Catholic on Nov. 28 gave him some motivation. He was held to seven points in that contest.

“I think Marquette is a game that really opened up my eyes and really taught me what I need to do better and what to do to be a leader,” he said.

In CM’s come-from-behind 45-43 win against Jersey on Dec. 8, Adams scored a game-high 18 points, including 13 in the first half. He went 11-of-12 from the free throw line.

“I’m a little disappointed in myself on how I played,” Adams said. “I rebounded well and I was running well and did everything well, but my shot wasn’t going and that’s something I really have been working on and it wasn’t working (against Jersey). But I’ll get over it.”

First-year CM head coach Ross Laux said he’s impressed with the way Adams has been performing after the first month of the season.

“He’s a four-year starter and you know what you’re going to get from Jaquan almost every night,” he said. “He’s going to lead us in scoring and rebounding. He comes up with big transition plays. He’s a player and he’s been exactly what we expect to get out of him by this time of the year.”

