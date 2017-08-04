Golden years

× Expand (Left) Wood River native Ken Retzer poses with his Washington Senators uniform and his picture with former President John F. Kennedy at his home in Arizona. (Right) Retzer played for the Washington Senators during his memorable three-year Major League career.

Ken Retzer has been out of baseball for 50 years.

But there’s one thing that hasn’t changed — the Wood River native still loves the game.

“I made a living off of it for over 12 years,” Retzer said. “It’s something that gets into your blood and you enjoy it.”

From his first team in Tifton, Ga., in 1954 to his last in Rochester, N.Y., in 1967, Retzer enjoyed an outstanding 13-year professional baseball career.

A catcher, Retzer played 10 years in the minors and 3 in the majors. He hit .274 with 56 home runs, 274 RBIs and 1,083 hits.

During his major league baseball career, he caught the first pitch of the 100,000th game in Major League Baseball history, caught former President John F. Kennedy’s opening day pitch and hit .264 with 14 home runs with 72 RBIs and scored 65 runs in 237 ballgames. He played all three years with the Washington Senators.

“It was a big honor (to play in the major leagues),” Retzer said.

While in the minors, Retzer twice led his league in assists and was a three-time all-star.

Retzer now lives in Sun City, Ariz., just west of Phoenix. He has gone to several Arizona Diamondbacks games while there, keeping that baseball torch lit inside of him.

“We go see ballgames,” he said. “We’ve been invited to the Diamondbacks games, when the Cardinals come to town. We go see the Cardinals because we’re Cardinal fans.”

The beginning

Long before starting his professional baseball career, Retzer was growing up in towns around Illinois and Missouri. He was born April 30, 1934, in Wood River. He also lived in towns such as Brighton, Worden, Springfield and Alhambra before moving to Wellsville, Mo., when he was in high school.

“We bounced around,” said Retzer, who attended eight grade schools. “My mother was a gypsy-type person.”

Retzer graduated from Wellsville High in 1953. During that time, he started playing behind the plate.

“A manager said the fastest way to the big leagues is a catcher,” Retzer said. “So I decided, ‘Well, I better be a catcher.’”

Retzer accepted an athletic scholarship to play basketball at now-defunct Jefferson City (Mo.) Junior College.

“I wanted to go to the University of Missouri, but when I walked out there, it was so big that I got scared,” Retzer said. “There was no way I can go there.”

Retzer later transferred to Central Missouri State College (now the University of Central Missouri) and continued his basketball career there. But he didn’t graduate from the Warrensburg, Mo., school as he was setting his sights on a professional baseball career.

The road to the pros

Retzer was playing semi-pro ball in Estherville, Iowa, when he was discovered in 1954 by Cleveland Indians scout Johnny Schulte.

Like Retzer, Schulte was also a catcher. He played behind the plate for five seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Braves (now Atlanta Braves) and the St. Louis Browns (now the Baltimore Orioles).

Schulte signed future Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra while working as a scout for the New York Yankees in 1942. Twelve years later, Schulte signed the 20-year-old Retzer to play in the Indians’ organization.

Retzer’s 11-year minor league career began in 1954 with the Tifton (Ga.) Indians, who played in Class D in the Georgia-Florida League. They were known as the Tifton Blue Sox their last four seasons.

Despite making a team-high 28 errors, Retzer turned in a strong season for the Indians, hitting .307 with 138 hits, 8 home runs, 188 total bases and a league-leading 122 assists.

The next year, Retzer headed north to North Dakota to play for the Fargo-Moorhead Twins, a Class C team in the Northern League, and turned in another banner year at the plate, hitting .302 with a career-high 139 hits.

Retzer played for the Indians’ Class A Eastern League farm club in Reading, Pa., in 1956 and 1958, sandwiched around a year in the U.S. Army. In 1956, he played for his first winning team as he helped the Indians finish third in the Eastern League with an 80-59 record. In 1958, he was among Reading’s club leaders in hits (81), doubles (14) and batting average (.290).

Retzer headed west to play for the Indians’ Pacific Coast League team, the San Diego Padres, in 1959. He had a home run, a double and three RBIs in his debut and finished with a .281 batting average with three homers and 28 RBIs. He also helped the Padres finish third in the league at 78-75.

For the next year and a half, Retzer played for three minor league teams, the Indianapolis Indians and Mobile Bears in 1960 and the Padres again in 1961.

While he was with the Padres, Retzer was about to say goodbye to baseball.

“I was 28 years old and I was quitting baseball in September,” he said. “I was playing for the San Diego Padres and they were with the Chicago White Sox chain. I’m quitting because I’m 28.”

But a manager from the Padres influenced Retzer to stick it out.

“He said, ‘You got four scouts up there in the stands and they’re going to take you to the big leagues,’” Retzer said. “I said, ‘What?’ When I heard that, I went crazy. I looked like a phenom.”

On Sept. 6, 1961, Retzer was traded to the Washington Senators for Chet Boak. Earlier that year, the Senators joined the league as an expansion team after the original Washington Senators team moved to Minnesota to become the Minnesota Twins.

Two days after getting traded, Retzer got some good news — he was headed to the big leagues.

“On September 8, I was out in Hawaii,” he said. “We were playing the Hawaii Islanders and they came up to me and said, ‘You got picked up to go to the big leagues in Washington.’ I cried like a baby. All of these years in the minors, I didn’t think I would make it.”

On to the majors

Retzer made his debut with the Senators on Sept. 9, 1961, against the Baltimore Orioles. He went 1 for 3 and helped the Senators knock off the Orioles 6-2 to snap a 10-game losing streak. Washington was trailing 2-0 when Retzer doubled with two outs in the second. He was thrown out at home while attempting to score on a Chuck Cottier single.

Retzer played 16 games and hit .340 with a home run, 18 hits and three RBIs. He drove in the last run in the history of the Senators’ home field, Griffith Stadium, when he delivered a single that scored Willie Tasby in the sixth against the Twins on Sept. 21 in front of 1,498 fans.

The next year, the Senators moved to the new D.C. Stadium (later named RFK Stadium). Retzer was back for his first full season at Washington and turned in an outstanding year, hitting .282 with eight home runs and 37 RBIs in 109 games to earn the team’s rookie of the year honors.

One of Retzer’s biggest highlights in 1962 was helping the Senators knock off the Orioles 2-1 in 16 innings on Sept. 12 at Memorial Stadium, almost exactly a year after Retzer made his major league debut in Baltimore. He went 0 for 7 in that contest.

“I was in a 16-inning ballgame, caught 20 putouts, the pitcher (Tom Cheney) struck out 21 batters and pitched all 16 innings,” Retzer said. “You think a guy today can do that? They can’t go five.”

The opening-day pitch

Retzer began his third year with the Senators in 1963 by catching President Kennedy’s opening-day pitch.

Kennedy took over office two years before. He threw out the first pitch of the Senators’ first game as an expansion team against the Chicago White Sox in 1961 at Griffith Stadium. The next year, he threw out the first pitch of the Senators’ first game at the new D.C. Stadium against the Detroit Tigers.

On April 8, 1963, Kennedy tossed the first pitch to Retzer in the Senators’ opening day game against the Orioles.

“We had two teams out there, the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Senators,” Retzer said. “I got up front and I palmed my glove and the guy gave me a target. The guy was holding the ball and he threw it right at me.”

Then, Retzer got the ball signed.

“I got the ball and I took it up there and he said, ‘Do you want me to sign it?’ I said, ‘Yes, sir.’ He said, ‘Boy, you made a good catch.’ I said, ‘You made it a better throw.’”

Retzer didn’t play in that contest, which was won by the Orioles 3-1. He didn’t make his first appearance of the season until five days later against the Boston Red Sox.

Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas seven months later.

As for the autographed ball, it was stolen from Retzer’s home in Las Vegas around 2010.

The 100,000th game

Five months after catching President’s Kennedy opening-day pitch, Retzer accomplished another big feat when the Senators played his former organization — the Indians — on Sept. 6 at D.C. Stadium.

The backstop caught in the 100,000th game in MLB history. He caught a strike pitched by Bennie Daniels. Dick Howser, who went on to manage the Kansas City Royals to a World Series title in 1985, was the batter.

The ball from that contest now resides in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Retzer said even though he became a part of history, he was thrilled that he got to play another year in the big leagues after playing six in the minors.

“I was happy to be in the big leagues,” he said. “I wasn’t worried about catching the 100,000th major league baseball game that has ever played.”

Retzer helped the Senators knock off Cleveland 7-2 by going 2 for 4 with a run scored and 2 RBIs. He singled in the fourth and had a two-run single and scored a run in the sixth.

Also that day, the Senators had a pre-game attraction that had a two-inning contest between a team of Hollywood stars led by actor/comedian Jerry Lewis and a team of local press and TV personalities.

“He was a character,” Retzer said of Lewis. “Jerry was quite the guy.”

The Senators, who moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 1972 to become the Texas Rangers, lost a franchise-record 106 games that year. They lost 307 games in their first three years.

“We’re swimming in last place,” Retzer said. “We weren’t winning. We didn’t have a very good team.”

Back to the minors

After playing 17 games at Washington in the 1964 season, Retzer never returned to the majors. For the next three years, he played minor league ball in Toronto, Denver, Oklahoma City, Portland and Rochester.

After the 1964 season, Retzer was traded to the Twins’ organization. He played for the Twins’ minor league club — the Denver Bears — in the 1965 season. He missed out on a chance to play in the World Series that year as Minnesota took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic. The Dodgers won in 7 games.

“They knocked me out of the World Series,” Retzer said.

The next year, he was traded to the Houston Astros. In 1967, he returned to the Indians’ organization as he played for the Portland Beavers.

While at Portland, Retzer broke a finger in his throwing hand and was placed on the disabled list. After that, he played 46 games with the Rochester Red Wings — the Orioles’ AAA affiliate. Earl Weaver, who went on to become the Orioles’ manager, headed the Rochester franchise.

Then, Retzer’s pro baseball career came to an end after 13 years.

“I didn’t get a pension in baseball,” Retzer said. “I didn’t play long enough. I played two and a half years in the big leagues.”

Life after baseball

During his playing career, Retzer spent the offseason selling automobiles and operating a restaurant in El Cajon, Calif. When his first marriage ended in the late 1970s, Retzer returned to Illinois and worked in a variety of occupations, including racquetball instructor, limousine driver, a juvenile home attendant and a golf course maintenance employee.

He and his second wife, Janet, stayed in Las Vegas for two years before moving to the Phoenix area in 2012. Retzer’s son, Steven, works as a business development representative at the Horizon Irrigation Co. in Phoenix.

“I’m 83 years old, so I don’t do too much,” Retzer said. “I used to play golf. I worked out. I played a lot of racquetball.”

Retzer said the years playing in the big leagues are something he’ll always cherish.

“There were a lot of good memories about me in the big leagues,” he said.

