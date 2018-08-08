GOLF: 100th PGA Championships are must see

Photo by Bill Roseberry The fairway on No. 6 at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis during practice rounds of the 100th PGA Championships there on Tuesday.

I’ve had the opportunity to see some pretty cool sporting events over the years, but when my buddy Dave asked me to attend the PGA Championships practice round on Tuesday I was in.

I knew the magnitude of being at a PGA major, and the fact it could be a long time before one returns to St. Louis, but I had no clue of the uniqueness of it.

The practice rounds for the 100th PGA Championships began on Monday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis and continue through today. Thursday begins play, which wraps up Sunday with the champion being crowned with the Wanamaker Trophy.

I wish I could have been there to see Ozzie Smith ride in with the clydesdales, delivering the prodigious Wanamaker. That would have been a sight to see, but I can’t complain, I got to see plenty on Tuesday.

First off it’s an event just getting to Bellerive this week. Buses shuttle fans from Westminster Christian Academy in Chesterfield as well as the Fenton Logistics Park in Fenton. Dave, his nephew Ira and I went to the Fenton location to start our journey.

You have to understand the significance of the PGA Championships. From a golf standpoint, it’s the final major and annually the strongest field of stars between the four majors. The chance to see the world’s best in your own backyard is likely a once in a lifetime opportunity.

All this means a mammoth financial boon of a projected $102 million to the greater St. Louis area. That translates to a sea of people coming and going and spending tons of money on booze, food and merchandise while watching elite level golf.

The parking lot proved that with the amount of cars. We found a spot and headed for the shuttles, which were actually charter buses. The buses are the only way to Bellerive for fans, officials, players and workers. There isn’t even pedestrian or bike traffic around the club during golfing hours this week.

A constant stream of buses were loading and unloading waves of people. It was the same way when we arrived at Bellerive.

I was intrigued with the layout of the course. I’d never seen anything like it. A small community was built there, with flooring put in with tons of merchandising tents, bathroom areas with porta potties, concession tents and grandstands. The main gift shop was a tent the size of a football field featuring air conditioning and a plethora of clothing and memorabilia.

When entering it felt more like walking into an amusement park than a sporting event. Waves of foot traffic flowed in both directions. You could stop and watch players at the driving range, the putting area and at No. 10, which was set up for the longest drive competition, as well as follow guys on the course.

My head was on a swivel and for 10-year-old Ira, it was even more exciting. He got to go on Monday and got a slew of signatures on his PGA flag, including 2009 PGA Championships winner Y.E. Yang.

Yang was one of several big named players we saw on Tuesday. Others included Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau. Unfortunately we missed Tiger Woods, who had practiced early in the day before storms shutdown the course for a time.

We got the opportunity to follow Koepka for awhile. The 2017 and ‘18 U.S. Open champ was a highlight for me. I was intrigued to see Koepka, who looks more like an outside linebacker than a golfer. The dude is huge and really booms it off the tees. Dave joked that his drives sounded like a blast from a gun.

Just watching the form and skill of these elite players made me question if I was watching the same game I go out and hack around at.

The course itself was pristine, too. Even with the rain it remained in phenomenal shape. The tee boxes, fairways and greens looked more like carpeting. No blade was out of place and it was a healthy hue of green for as long as your eyes could see.

There were no autographs for Ira on Tuesday, but he, Dave and I did get our picture taken in front of the giant replica Wanamaker, which was pretty cool. If you want autographs, head to the 18th hole for practice rounds and players will oblige you when they’re finished.

We wrapped up the day inside the main gift shop. I bought a pretty dapper hat and a golf towel with the 100th PGA Championships logo on it. That will last me a while, since I only golf a few times a year — well at least try to golf.

Be prepared to walk. I recorded nearly 12,000 steps there, but I think it’s worth it.

I applaud St. Louis and Bellerive for their efforts, they did a tremendous job. I’ve heard stories of some fan fights and issues, but I saw nothing wrong on my visit. Everyone was friendly, following the rules and just having a good time.

Bellerive is no stranger to majors. It played host to the 1965 U.S. Open, the ‘92 PGA Championships, the ‘04 U.S. Senior Open and the ‘13 Senior PGA Championships. Gary Player, Nick Price, Peter Jacobsen and Koki Idoki were those respective champions. We’ll find out Sunday who gets that distinction for 2018. It may be the last St. Louis champ for a while with no PGA events scheduled here in the foreseeable future.

I’d say check it out if you get a chance. It may be a once in a lifetime opportunity.

