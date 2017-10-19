GOLF: 2017 Alton rec senior league Golfers of the Year

× Expand Submitted photo From left to right are Jim Witt, Mark White and Fred Lammers. Lammers was champion of the 2017 Alton Park and Recreation Senior Golf League, while White was second and Witt tied with Jim Blaine for third. Blaine is not pictured.

The Alton Park and Recreation Senior Golf League recently wrapped up its 2017 season at Rock Spring Golf Course in Alton.

Fred Lammers nabbed the league championship, compiling 1,300 points on the season which began in April and ended on Sept. 27.

Mark White (1,110 points) was second, while Jim Blaine (1,100 points) and Jim Witt (1,100 points) tied for third place.

The league will begin again on April 4, 2018.