Christopher Redding enjoyed a pretty nice Saturday at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey.

The 48-year-old St. Louis resident sank a hole-in-one from 116 yards out on No. 15 at Rolling Hills. He used a 52-degree wedge to bury his ace.

The short par-3 hole has a large green with a pronounced ridge strategically placed in the middle of it.

Redding's shot was witnessed by Scott Downs, Robert Hensley and Vincent Featherson.