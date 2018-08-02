GOLF: Alton Golf Hall of Fame to enshrine ‘18 class

The 2018 Alton Golf Hall of Fame has announced its 2018 inductees. This year’s class will be inducted at The Woodlands Golf Club on Friday night.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the induction ceremony beginning at 6:30. This year will see two outstanding members of the Alton golf community receive the highest honor when they are inducted into the HOF.

The 2018 inductees are Robert "Whitey" Hamilton, former Rock Spring Country Club caddy and longtime member of the Moose Golf League, and Steve Velsor, current Superintendent of Lockhaven Country Club and member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA).

Each year the previous winner of the Gold Medal Championship is also enshrined into the HOF. Jersey High grad and Godfrey resident Ryan Hansen was the champion of the 2017 Gold Medal. Hansen shot a two-day score of 2-under-138 at Rock Spring Golf Course in ‘17. He shot 71 on the first day and 67 on the second.

The induction ceremony, which is held on the eve of the 65th Gold Medal Championship, is open to the public.

The Gold Medal Championships will open play with shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Rock Spring. The tournament will wrap up on Sunday, crowning the 65th Gold Medal winner.

PAST GOLD MEDAL TOURNAMENT WINNERS

1954: Carl Colburn

1955: Walter Calvey

1956: Bob Mitchell

1957: Walter Calvey

1958: Walter Calvey

1959: Ken Kreikemeier

1960: John Hand Sr.

1961: Walter Calvey

1962: Bill Mathews

1963: Larry Suhre

1964: Don Dupske

1965: Don Dupske

1966: Walter Calvey

1967: Jack Heath

1968: Don Dupske

1969: Bob Nieberding

1970: Gary Strickfaden

1971: Terry Tessary

1972: Terry Tessary

1973: Tim Wickenhauser

1974: Tim Wickenhauser

1975: John Hand Jr.

1976: John Hand Jr.

1977: John Honchack

1978: John Hunt

1979: Vince Siemer

1980: Terry Martin

1981: Terry Martin

1982: Chuck Stratton

1983: Chuck Stratton

1984: Cliff Mills

1985: Mark Gaither

1986: Don Schroeder

1987: Brad Dixon

1988: John Hunt

1989: John Hunt

1990: Todd Cress

1991: Craig Hardcastle

1992: John Hunt

1993: John Hunt

1994: Terry Angleton

1995: Dee Ketchum

1996: John Fischer

1997: Jay Lavick

1998: Jay Lavick

1999: Dee Ketchum

2000: John Hunt

2001: Rob Reidelberger

2002: Kevin Kuddes

2003: Dee Ketchum

2004: Tyler Dunn

2005: Jim Odle

2006: Dee Ketchum

2007: Rick Springman

2008: Kyle Williams

2009: Jim Odle

2010: Shane Smith

2011: Shane Smith

2012: Shane Smith

2013: Kevin Pinkas

2014: Kyle Hogan

2015: Jonathan Braswell

2016: Dan Greiner

2017: Ryan Hansen

