GOLF: Alton Golf Hall of Fame to enshrine ‘18 class

The 2018 Alton Golf Hall of Fame has announced its 2018 inductees. This year’s class will be inducted at The Woodlands Golf Club on Friday night.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the induction ceremony beginning at 6:30. This year will see two outstanding members of the Alton golf community receive the highest honor when they are inducted into the HOF.
The 2018 inductees are Robert "Whitey" Hamilton, former Rock Spring Country Club caddy and longtime member of the Moose Golf League, and Steve Velsor, current Superintendent of Lockhaven Country Club and member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA).
Each year the previous winner of the Gold Medal Championship is also enshrined into the HOF. Jersey High grad and Godfrey resident Ryan Hansen was the champion of the 2017 Gold Medal. Hansen shot a two-day score of 2-under-138 at Rock Spring Golf Course in ‘17. He shot 71 on the first day and 67 on the second.
The induction ceremony, which is held on the eve of the 65th Gold Medal Championship, is open to the public.
The Gold Medal Championships will open play with shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Rock Spring. The tournament will wrap up on Sunday, crowning the 65th Gold Medal winner.
PAST GOLD MEDAL TOURNAMENT WINNERS
1954: Carl Colburn
1955: Walter Calvey
1956: Bob Mitchell
1957: Walter Calvey
1958: Walter Calvey
1959: Ken Kreikemeier
1960: John Hand Sr.
1961: Walter Calvey
1962: Bill Mathews
1963: Larry Suhre
1964: Don Dupske
1965: Don Dupske
1966: Walter Calvey
1967: Jack Heath
1968: Don Dupske
1969: Bob Nieberding
1970: Gary Strickfaden
1971: Terry Tessary
1972: Terry Tessary
1973: Tim Wickenhauser
1974: Tim Wickenhauser
1975: John Hand Jr.
1976: John Hand Jr.
1977: John Honchack
1978: John Hunt
1979: Vince Siemer
1980: Terry Martin
1981: Terry Martin
1982: Chuck Stratton
1983: Chuck Stratton
1984: Cliff Mills
1985: Mark Gaither
1986: Don Schroeder
1987: Brad Dixon
1988: John Hunt
1989: John Hunt
1990: Todd Cress
1991: Craig Hardcastle
1992: John Hunt
1993: John Hunt
1994: Terry Angleton
1995: Dee Ketchum
1996: John Fischer
1997: Jay Lavick
1998: Jay Lavick
1999: Dee Ketchum
2000: John Hunt
2001: Rob Reidelberger
2002: Kevin Kuddes
2003: Dee Ketchum
2004: Tyler Dunn
2005: Jim Odle
2006: Dee Ketchum
2007: Rick Springman
2008: Kyle Williams
2009: Jim Odle
2010: Shane Smith
2011: Shane Smith
2012: Shane Smith
2013: Kevin Pinkas
2014: Kyle Hogan
2015: Jonathan Braswell
2016: Dan Greiner
2017: Ryan Hansen
