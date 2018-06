On Wednesday Godfrey resident Caesar J. Blanco, 60, sank the second hole-in-one of his life.

Blanco’s special feat came on the No. 6 hole at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey. Using his 5-iron, he buried the ace shot from 140 yards out.

It was witnessed by Gary Vucich, Denny Grove, Rob Grove, Tom Grove and Al Adams.