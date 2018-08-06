GOLF: Gold Medal reigns supreme in Alton

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp
The 65th edition of the Gold Medal Championships unfolded on Saturday and Sunday at Rock Spring Golf Course in Alton.
The tournament is a tradition circled on the calendar every year for area golfers. Litchfield’s Jim Odle, Jr. can be thrown in that crowd. Odle won his third Gold Medal crown Sunday, firing a two-day score of 3-over-143. He shot 71 on Saturday and 72 on Sunday.
On Saturday he had 17 pars and a bogey, with a birdie, 14 pars and 3 bogeys on Sunday.
Odle hadn’t won the Gold Medal since 2009. He first won it in 2005.
“Sometimes less is better,” Odle said. “I haven’t played or practiced balls and I’m hitting better now than I ever have. I’ve had a good last month with good scores and eventually it’s going to go away. I’ve only got so many years left.”
He said this was his 10th Gold Medal appearance and he owns several runner-up finishes with his three titles.
“I always play well here, I like the course and it reminds me of my country club (Gillespie Country Club) when I was growing up playing,” Odle said. “They do a great job here. This course is one of the toughest 9-hole courses I’ve ever played. You don’t have any birdie holes and they always have a good field here.”
Odle was the overall tourney champ, while local golfers Todd Eberhart and Nick Hand won the B and C flights respectively.
Defending tournament champion Ryan Hansen finished third overall. He shot 11-over-151 overall, firing 79 on the first day and 72 on the second.
“The course played amazing and I feel like I played really, really well on day one, but just made three big mistakes,” Hansen said. “Big scores add up really fast here.”
Mistakes came often for the field with the difficult course layout. Kyle Williams, PGA pro at Rolling Hills and Spencer T. Olin Golf Courses, served as co-tournament director with Arlington Greens pro Mark Marcuzzo this season. Williams made some fun and challenging adjustments to the layout for the annual event.
“Kyle did a good job of setting up the course and making it unique and different from previous years,” Hansen said. “The greens were in phenomenal shape, it was just hard to get them down in two, or make putts for birdie.”
Odle added, “When I got here day one I knew par was good on any hole. Typically it is, but to see some of the scores I saw yesterday, they’re great players… My goal teeing it up was to make as many pars as I could. I only made one birdie.”
Pin placement on greens made them extremely tough and fast, but Williams said the changing of the tee box on No. 1 was his favorite addition.
“It makes No. 1 play way differently,” Williams said. “Our grounds guys cut back a bunch of the trees and trimmed some of the branches that were hanging, mowed that tee for us… They did a great job.”
The weekend of golf began on Friday with the Alton Golf Hall of Fame ceremonies at The Woodlands. It was the 14th induction ceremony.
Robert "Whitey" Hamilton, former Rock Spring Country Club caddy and longtime member of the Moose Golf League, and Steve Velsor, current Superintendent of Lockhaven Country Club and member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) were the 2018 inductees. Hansen went in as the ‘17 Gold Medal champ also. All Gold Medal winners are enshrined.
The annual Hall of Fame three-man scramble will take place on Nov. 4 at The Rock to honor the entries. Contact the golf course at 465-9898 to learn more about that event.
SUPPORTING THE GOLD MEDAL
RYAN HANSEN — “People need to put this on their calendar and think about it. I really do think this course and this tournament should be on the upswing. It’s a lot of fun and a huge challenge. Anyone who thinks they can come here and dominate a course that’s 5,300 yards long at The Rock, they’ve got another thing coming… You get out of position just a little bit, this course makes you pay for it, even more than any other course I’ve ever played in the area.”
KYLE WILLIAMS — “I thought this was incredibly important. It’s not that I had the time to do it, but you can’t let 65 years of history go away. As a company when the people who had been running it were done, I said I’d do it. I was encouraged to do it, but I was happy to do it.”
TOP 5 A FLIGHT FINISHERS
Jim Odle, Jr. +3 71 72
Danny Selby +7 72 75
Ryan Hansen +11 79 72
Corey Schelle +11 76 75
Kyle Williams +12 76 76
PAST GOLD MEDAL TOURNAMENT WINNERS
1954: Carl Colburn
1955: Walter Calvey
1956: Bob Mitchell
1957: Walter Calvey
1958: Walter Calvey
1959: Ken Kreikemeier
1960: John Hand Sr.
1961: Walter Calvey
1962: Bill Mathews
1963: Larry Suhre
1964: Don Dupske
1965: Don Dupske
1966: Walter Calvey
1967: Jack Heath
1968: Don Dupske
1969: Bob Nieberding
1970: Gary Strickfaden
1971: Terry Tessary
1972: Terry Tessary
1973: Tim Wickenhauser
1974: Tim Wickenhauser
1975: John Hand Jr.
1976: John Hand Jr.
1977: John Honchack
1978: John Hunt
1979: Vince Siemer
1980: Terry Martin
1981: Terry Martin
1982: Chuck Stratton
1983: Chuck Stratton
1984: Cliff Mills
1985: Mark Gaither
1986: Don Schroeder
1987: Brad Dixon
1988: John Hunt
1989: John Hunt
1990: Todd Cress
1991: Craig Hardcastle
1992: John Hunt
1993: John Hunt
1994: Terry Angleton
1995: Dee Ketchum
1996: John Fischer
1997: Jay Lavick
1998: Jay Lavick
1999: Dee Ketchum
2000: John Hunt
2001: Rob Reidelberger
2002: Kevin Kuddes
2003: Dee Ketchum
2004: Tyler Dunn
2005: Jim Odle, Jr.
2006: Dee Ketchum
2007: Rick Springman
2008: Kyle Williams
2009: Jim Odle, Jr.
2010: Shane Smith
2011: Shane Smith
2012: Shane Smith
2013: Kevin Pinkas
2014: Kyle Hogan
2015: Jonathan Braswell
2016: Dan Greiner
2017: Ryan Hansen
2018: Jim Odle, Jr.
