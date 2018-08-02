GOLF: Great Futures Golf Classic coming to Spencer T. Olin

The Great Futures Golf Classic to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Alton is scheduled for Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton on Aug. 10.

They are still looking for a few more entries to fill the tournament, which maxes out with 36 teams. Cost for a foursome is $500 the day of the event, but the early bird registration fee of $400 is being honored until Aug. 9.

Entry includes 18 rounds of golf, beverages, lunch, dinner, a long drive contest, closest to the pin contest and a putting contest. All participants will also receive a custom fitted golf glove, small portable wifi speaker, and a sleeve of golf balls.

The tournament has a shotgun start of 11:30 a.m.

For more information, contact Al Womack at awomackbgcalton@aol.com or at (618) 462-6249. Online registration is available at www.bgcalton.com. Checks can be made payable to Boys & Girls Club of Alton.

