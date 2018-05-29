GOLF: Greater Godfrey Open is this weekend

GODFREY – Stroke play competition for all skill levels, that’s always been the idea behind the Greater Godfrey Open. The 14th Annual Greater Godfrey Open is only days away, contested this year on Saturday June 2, and Sunday June 3, 2018.

A fantastic weather forecast should result in the host site, Rolling Hills Golf Course, playing as firm and fast as always. General Manager Kyle Williams has some new ideas in mind for the set up this year that he believes will keep competitors on their toes.

“When we prepare for this event, sometimes we feel like everything that can be done, has been done. That being said, we still have a few tricks up our sleeve. It’s a lot of fun to be able to try a handful of things that wouldn’t normally be part of the golf course set up,” Williams said. “However it is set up, the short but tricky layout will be ready for all challengers.”

As always, the GGO offers 36 holes of medal play for players. Returning for a second installment is the GGO Par-3 Contest on the Rolling Hills Golf Course Executive 9. This event will be played Friday, June 1. Open to both tournament players and non-participants, players may choose to compete in a Senior or Regular Division for only a $20 entry. Players may come and play a round any time between 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June for a chance at cash prizes or, new for 2018, a “Donut Hole” contest win, presented by Mr. Donut (www.facebook.com/Mister-Donut) of Godfrey. Winners of a “Donut Hole” will receive 2 dozen of the best donut holes in town each week for a year.

In addition, the overall winner of the GGO’s Open Division will receive the GGO “Gold Jacket,” presented by Chapel and Keller Dentistry of Alton (www.chapelandkeller.com). Also sponsoring hole contests this year is the Loading Dock (www.graftonloadingdock.com).

The GGO title has changed hands frequently over the past several years, which is why it’s exciting to have so many past champions in the field for 2018. Past champions Andrew Hopkins, Kyle Hogan, Michael Holtz, and Scott Horton are all in the field. And that’s not to mention the dozens of past flight winners who return each year to test their game. After all, the appeal of the event to many players, is the possibility of beating players of their own ability and taking home a “flight” win.

Several divisions based on age are available: Regular, Senior (55 and older), and Junior (18 and younger). Each Division will be flighted after Round 1 (Saturday). Flights will be based upon the number of players registered in that division. Flighting ensures that players ultimately compete against players of their own skill level, not the entire field, for cash prizes.

Top finishers of each flight will receive identical prize money. Players are also free to choose their playing partners on Day 1 (Saturday), in either a 7:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. Day 2 (Sunday) starting times will begin at 8 a.m., and will be assigned according to each player’s score on Day 1.

GGO entry fees are $140 for Regular Division, $120 for Senior Division, and $60 for Junior Division. Rolling Hills 7-Day Members receive an additional $10 off. Prizes are paid in cash, unless a participant wishes to declare amateur status before the beginning of play.

To sign-up, call Rolling Hills at 618-466-8363 or visit rollinghillsgc.com/greater-godfrey-open.