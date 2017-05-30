GOLF: Greater Godfrey Open returns this weekend at Rolling Hills

The 13th annual Greater Godfrey Open returns this weekend at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey.

First-round play of the 36-hole tournament is scheduled for Saturday, with shotgun starting at 1:30 p.m. The second round will start at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

There are five divisions in the event – open, flighted, senior (55+), ladies and junior. Entry fee is $140 for non-members and $120 for Rolling Hills members and prizes awarded to the top four finishers per flight in the flighted division.

Michael Holtz, who recently graduated from Marquette, won the A Flight competition after surviving a playoff. Scott Redman (B Flight), Luke Williams (C Flight), Bob Kane (D Flight), Augie Wuellner (A Seniors) and Mike Hudock (B Seniors).

Last year, Shane Smith, a Marquette Catholic High graduate, won his third Godfrey Open title by shooting a 6-under par 136. He also came out on top in 2006 and 2012.

The Greater Godfrey Open Par 3 contest is scheduled from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday. Open to both tournament players and non-participants, players may choose to compete in a senior or regular division for $20.

For more information, visit www.rollinghillsgc.com or call the golf shop at 618-466-8363.