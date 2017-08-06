GOLF: Hansen wins his first Gold Medal

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Ryan Hansen with a chip Sunday during the 64th Alton Gold Medal Tourney. Hansen was the event winner by shooting 2-under at The Rock. It's his first Gold Medal championship. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Brian Gebben follows through on a drive Sunday at the 64th Alton Gold Medal at Rock Spring Golf Course. Gebben finished as runner up by shooting 73 and 66 over the two days. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Dan Selby finishes off a drive during the final round of the 64th Alton Gold Medal at Rock Spring Golf Course. Selby finished with 73, 68 which earned him third place. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Marquette junior Kolten Bauer makes an iron shot during the final round of the 64th Alton Gold Medal golf tournament at The Rock. Bauer was the only amateur in the 39-player field. Prev Next

ALTON — After years of trying, Ryan Hansen won his first Gold Medal Tournament on Sunday.

The 64th annual city tournament unfolded at Rock Spring Golf Course on Saturday and Sunday with Hansen firing a two-day score of 2-under-138. Hansen shot 71 on the first day and 67 on the second.

He edged out Brian Gebben to win the crown. Gebben finished second with a 1-under-139. He shot 66 on the second day.

“This is exciting,” said Hansen, a Jersey High grad and owner of Hansen’s Meat Company in Jersey, Alton and Edwardsville. “I’ve been playing in this for I think 17 years now and I’ve played in the final group five or six times and never gotten the job done. It was really nice today to go out and shoot a nice round in the final round. Usually on Sundays it’s tough to actually to calm the nerves and put a good round together, so I was really excited about putting something up on the scoreboard and posting a good number.”

Kyle Williams won the B Flight with a 7-over-147, Nick Hand prevailed in C Flight and Dave Bellito won the D Flight.

There were 39 entries in this year’s tournament. Numbers were down a little, but excitement still buzzes around the annual event.

“It’s the 64th year and it’s a big tradition,” said Rick Springman, general manager at The Rock. “We were down in attendance this year, but we don’t know what to attribute it to. We had 70 last year and we’re down to 39 this year. I talked to some other people who run tournaments where you play your own ball and they’re having trouble getting people in that kind of format, but it’s a big tradition and something every good golfer strives to win the championship. We’ve had some good champions in the past.”

GOLD MEDAL CHAMPIONS

1954 - Carl Colburn

1955 - Walter Calvey

1956 - Bob Mitchell

1957 - Walter Calvey

1958 - Walter Calvey

1959 - Ken Kreikemeier

1960 - John Hand Sr.

1961 - Walter Calvey

1962 - Bill Mathews

1963 - Larry Suhre

1964 - Don Dupske

1965 - Don Dupske

1966 - Walter Calvey

1967 - Jack Heath

1968 - Don Dupske

1969 - Bob Nieberding

1970 - Gary Strickfaden

1971 - Terry Tessary

1972 - Terry Tessary

1973 - Tim Wickenhauser

1974 - Tim Wickenhauser

1975 -- John Hand Jr.

1976 - John Hand Jr.

1977 - John Honchack

1978 - John Hunt

1979 - Vince Siemer

1980 - Terry Martin

1981 - Terry Martin

1982 - Chuck Stratton

1983 - Chuck Stratton

1984 - Cliff Mills

1985 - Mark Gaither

1986 - Don Schroeder

1987 - Brad Dixon

1988 - John Hunt

1989 - John Hunt

1990 - Todd Cress

1991 - Craig Hardcastle

1992 - John Hunt

1993 - John Hunt

1994 - Terry Angleton

1995 - Dee Ketchum

1996 - John Fischer

1997 - Jay Lavick

1998 - Jay Lavick

1999 - Dee Ketchum

2000 - John Hunt

2001 - Rob Reidelberger

2002 - Kevin Kuddes

2003 - Dee Ketchum

2004 - Tyler Dunn

2005 - Jim Odle

2006 - Dee Ketchum

2007 - Rick Springman

2008 - Kyle Williams

2009 - Jim Odle

2010 - Shane Smith

2011 - Shane Smith

2012 - Shane Smith

2013 - Kevin Pinkas

2014 - Kyle Hogan

2015 – Jonathan Braswell

2016 – Dan Greiner

2017 - Ryan Hansen