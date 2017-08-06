GOLF: Hansen wins his first Gold Medal

1 of 4
Photo by Jeff Helmkamp
Ryan Hansen with a chip Sunday during the 64th Alton Gold Medal Tourney. Hansen was the event winner by shooting 2-under at The Rock. It's his first Gold Medal championship.
Photo by Jeff Helmkamp
Brian Gebben follows through on a drive Sunday at the 64th Alton Gold Medal at Rock Spring Golf Course. Gebben finished as runner up by shooting 73 and 66 over the two days.
Photo by Jeff Helmkamp
Dan Selby finishes off a drive during the final round of the 64th Alton Gold Medal at Rock Spring Golf Course. Selby finished with 73, 68 which earned him third place.
Photo by Jeff Helmkamp
Marquette junior Kolten Bauer makes an iron shot during the final round of the 64th Alton Gold Medal golf tournament at The Rock. Bauer was the only amateur in the 39-player field.
ALTON — After years of trying, Ryan Hansen won his first Gold Medal Tournament on Sunday.
The 64th annual city tournament unfolded at Rock Spring Golf Course on Saturday and Sunday with Hansen firing a two-day score of 2-under-138. Hansen shot 71 on the first day and 67 on the second.
He edged out Brian Gebben to win the crown. Gebben finished second with a 1-under-139. He shot 66 on the second day.
“This is exciting,” said Hansen, a Jersey High grad and owner of Hansen’s Meat Company in Jersey, Alton and Edwardsville. “I’ve been playing in this for I think 17 years now and I’ve played in the final group five or six times and never gotten the job done. It was really nice today to go out and shoot a nice round in the final round. Usually on Sundays it’s tough to actually to calm the nerves and put a good round together, so I was really excited about putting something up on the scoreboard and posting a good number.”
Kyle Williams won the B Flight with a 7-over-147, Nick Hand prevailed in C Flight and Dave Bellito won the D Flight.
There were 39 entries in this year’s tournament. Numbers were down a little, but excitement still buzzes around the annual event.
“It’s the 64th year and it’s a big tradition,” said Rick Springman, general manager at The Rock. “We were down in attendance this year, but we don’t know what to attribute it to. We had 70 last year and we’re down to 39 this year. I talked to some other people who run tournaments where you play your own ball and they’re having trouble getting people in that kind of format, but it’s a big tradition and something every good golfer strives to win the championship. We’ve had some good champions in the past.”
GOLD MEDAL CHAMPIONS
1954 - Carl Colburn
1955 - Walter Calvey
1956 - Bob Mitchell
1957 - Walter Calvey
1958 - Walter Calvey
1959 - Ken Kreikemeier
1960 - John Hand Sr.
1961 - Walter Calvey
1962 - Bill Mathews
1963 - Larry Suhre
1964 - Don Dupske
1965 - Don Dupske
1966 - Walter Calvey
1967 - Jack Heath
1968 - Don Dupske
1969 - Bob Nieberding
1970 - Gary Strickfaden
1971 - Terry Tessary
1972 - Terry Tessary
1973 - Tim Wickenhauser
1974 - Tim Wickenhauser
1975 -- John Hand Jr.
1976 - John Hand Jr.
1977 - John Honchack
1978 - John Hunt
1979 - Vince Siemer
1980 - Terry Martin
1981 - Terry Martin
1982 - Chuck Stratton
1983 - Chuck Stratton
1984 - Cliff Mills
1985 - Mark Gaither
1986 - Don Schroeder
1987 - Brad Dixon
1988 - John Hunt
1989 - John Hunt
1990 - Todd Cress
1991 - Craig Hardcastle
1992 - John Hunt
1993 - John Hunt
1994 - Terry Angleton
1995 - Dee Ketchum
1996 - John Fischer
1997 - Jay Lavick
1998 - Jay Lavick
1999 - Dee Ketchum
2000 - John Hunt
2001 - Rob Reidelberger
2002 - Kevin Kuddes
2003 - Dee Ketchum
2004 - Tyler Dunn
2005 - Jim Odle
2006 - Dee Ketchum
2007 - Rick Springman
2008 - Kyle Williams
2009 - Jim Odle
2010 - Shane Smith
2011 - Shane Smith
2012 - Shane Smith
2013 - Kevin Pinkas
2014 - Kyle Hogan
2015 – Jonathan Braswell
2016 – Dan Greiner
2017 - Ryan Hansen