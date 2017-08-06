GOLF: Hansen wins his first Gold Medal

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

Ryan Hansen with a chip Sunday during the 64th Alton Gold Medal Tourney. Hansen was the event winner by shooting 2-under at The Rock. It's his first Gold Medal championship.

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

Brian Gebben follows through on a drive Sunday at the 64th Alton Gold Medal at Rock Spring Golf Course. Gebben finished as runner up by shooting 73 and 66 over the two days.

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

Dan Selby finishes off a drive during the final round of the 64th Alton Gold Medal at Rock Spring Golf Course. Selby finished with 73, 68 which earned him third place.

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

Marquette junior Kolten Bauer makes an iron shot during the final round of the 64th Alton Gold Medal golf tournament at The Rock. Bauer was the only amateur in the 39-player field.

ALTON — After years of trying, Ryan Hansen won his first Gold Medal Tournament on Sunday.

The 64th annual city tournament unfolded at Rock Spring Golf Course on Saturday and Sunday with Hansen firing a two-day score of 2-under-138. Hansen shot 71 on the first day and 67 on the second.

He edged out Brian Gebben to win the crown. Gebben finished second with a 1-under-139. He shot 66 on the second day.

“This is exciting,” said Hansen, a Jersey High grad and owner of Hansen’s Meat Company in Jersey, Alton and Edwardsville. “I’ve been playing in this for I think 17 years now and I’ve played in the final group five or six times and never gotten the job done. It was really nice today to go out and shoot a nice round in the final round. Usually on Sundays it’s tough to actually to calm the nerves and put a good round together, so I was really excited about putting something up on the scoreboard and posting a good number.”

Kyle Williams won the B Flight with a 7-over-147, Nick Hand prevailed in C Flight and Dave Bellito won the D Flight.

There were 39 entries in this year’s tournament. Numbers were down a little, but excitement still buzzes around the annual event.

“It’s the 64th year and it’s a big tradition,” said Rick Springman, general manager at The Rock. “We were down in attendance this year, but we don’t know what to attribute it to. We had 70 last year and we’re down to 39 this year. I talked to some other people who run tournaments where you play your own ball and they’re having trouble getting people in that kind of format, but it’s a big tradition and something every good golfer strives to win the championship. We’ve had some good champions in the past.”

GOLD MEDAL CHAMPIONS

 1954 - Carl Colburn

 1955 - Walter Calvey

 1956 - Bob Mitchell

 1957 - Walter Calvey

 1958 - Walter Calvey

 1959 - Ken Kreikemeier

 1960 - John Hand Sr.

 1961 - Walter Calvey

 1962 - Bill Mathews

 1963 - Larry Suhre

 1964 - Don Dupske

 1965 - Don Dupske

 1966 - Walter Calvey

 1967 - Jack Heath

 1968 - Don Dupske

 1969 - Bob Nieberding

 1970 - Gary Strickfaden

 1971 - Terry Tessary

 1972 - Terry Tessary

 1973 - Tim Wickenhauser

 1974 - Tim Wickenhauser

 1975 -- John Hand Jr.

 1976 - John Hand Jr.

 1977 - John Honchack

 1978 - John Hunt

 1979 - Vince Siemer

 1980 - Terry Martin

 1981 - Terry Martin

 1982 - Chuck Stratton

 1983 - Chuck Stratton

 1984 - Cliff Mills

 1985 - Mark Gaither

 1986 - Don Schroeder

 1987 - Brad Dixon

 1988 - John Hunt

 1989 - John Hunt

 1990 - Todd Cress

 1991 - Craig Hardcastle

 1992 - John Hunt

 1993 - John Hunt

 1994 - Terry Angleton

 1995  - Dee Ketchum

 1996 - John Fischer

 1997 - Jay Lavick

 1998 - Jay Lavick

 1999 - Dee Ketchum

 2000 - John Hunt

 2001 - Rob Reidelberger

 2002 - Kevin Kuddes

 2003 - Dee Ketchum

 2004 - Tyler Dunn

 2005 - Jim Odle

 2006 - Dee Ketchum

 2007 - Rick Springman

 2008 - Kyle Williams

 2009 - Jim Odle

 2010 - Shane Smith

 2011 - Shane Smith

 2012 - Shane Smith

 2013 - Kevin Pinkas

 2014 - Kyle Hogan

 2015 – Jonathan Braswell

 2016 – Dan Greiner

 2017 - Ryan Hansen