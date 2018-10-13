GOLF: Marquette girls finish fifth at Class A state

The Marquette Catholic girls golf team enjoyed a wonderful two days at the Class A state tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

The Explorers finished in fifth place as a team, carding a two-day score of 700. It was their best finish at state and the first time they had qualified for state since 2000.

Marquette found itself in fourth place after the first day at state, carding a 349. On Saturday the Explorers shot 351.

The entire lineup consisted of underclassmen, with freshman Gracie Piar leading the charge with a two-day score of 165. Piar finished 25th individually. The rest of the lineup rounded out with freshmen Audrey Cain (168), junior Annie Kane (186), sophomore Cat Hollis (188), junior Katie Kratschmer (190) and freshman Clancy Maag (193).

ON THE BOYS SIDE — Marquette senior Sam Cogan saw his state tournament cut down to one day due to snow in Normal on Friday at Weibring Golf Course.

Cogan made the best of his one day of competition, tying for 12th place individually with a 77. He fired a 42 on the front nine and a 35 on the back nine.

It was Cogan’s third time competing at the Class 2A state tournament. He also played there as a freshman and sophomore when the Explorers advanced as a team.

Cogan was one stroke shy of becoming the fifth player in Marquette history to finish in the top 10.