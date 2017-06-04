GOLF: Marriott comes out on top in Godfrey Open

GODFREY – Jake Marriott's first Godfrey Open appearance was a successful one.

The Springfield native won the two-day tournament with an 11-under par 131 at Rolling Hills Golf Course, tying the record score that was set by Shane Smith in '12. He shot a 65 on Saturday and a 66 on Sunday to win by two strokes over Bob Gaus and Britt Pavelonis in the Open Division. This year's Open championship qualifies as a victory in the six-event Metro Cup Series.

“I was trying to play my game,” Marriott said. “If I kept doing what I've been doing lately, I knew I had a chance. It was great to play with some good players and get under the gun in competition. Hopefully, I'll carry that on into the future.”

Marriott also beat Mother Nature. Rain started to pour down just moments after he competed in his final hole.

“It was interesting with a few holes left,” Marriott said. “We were trying to not get too quick, but still get it in before the rain. I'm glad we got it in.”

The tournament had a nine-minute delay on Sunday due to thunder and rain. Marriott was on the green on the 14th hole when the event got delayed.

The A flight competition was decided in the rain. Scott Horton from Ballwin, Mo., beat Kyle Williams in a playoff. Both shot a 6-under 136.

The playoff was decided after two holes. Horton shot par and Williams finished with a bogey in the par-3 No. 2 hole. They both shot birdies in the par-5 hole.

“It's a fun tournament,” said Horton, who competed in the Godfrey Open in '15. “I like the golf course. There were a lot of good players and it's fun to compete.”

Williams, who is Rolling Hills' general manager and Godfrey Open director, said he's happy that he and Horton got to compete in a playoff despite the heavy rain.

“It's the second time I lost in a playoff,” he said. “The other one was a Gold Medal tournament a couple of years back. I'm 0 for 2 so far, but it's still a lot of fun.”

Also, Michael Hornak won the B Flight title with a 145, Jack McKinney came out on top in the C Flight with a 156, Dan Morrell finished first in the D Flight with a 154, Kerry Russell shot a 149 to win the Seniors title and Audrey Cain won the Juniors championship with a 164.

Marriott shot an eagle, three birdies and 15 pars on Sunday to win the championship. He and Gaus were tied for first at 9 under going into the final nine holes.

Marriott shot a two-under 33 in the back nine. He fired a birdie in the 18th hole.

The Augusta (Ga.) University graduate also shot birdies in the 9th and 11th holes and fired an eagle in the par-5, No. 5 hole.

Gaus, who placed sixth in last year's tournament, was in first place by a stroke over Marriott and Pavelonis after Saturday's competition. After firing a 64 on the first day, Gaus made two bogeys and finished with a 69 on Sunday.

Pavelonis finished in a tie for second in the Open Division for the second straight year. After shooting a 65 on Saturday, he finished with three birdies, two eagles and one bogey to score a 68 on Sunday. Last year, Pavelonis finished in a three-way tie for second.

Jake Erickson, who was part of that three-way tie for second in '16, slipped to fourth this year with a 137. He shot a 66 on Sunday after firing a 71 on Saturday.