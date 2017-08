Jim Nicholas of Shiloh shot his third hole-in-one on Aug. 8.

Nicholas fired the ace at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey. The 74-year-old used a 5-iron on Hole No. 2 of the regular course to sink the shot. He drove the hole for 133 yards out.

John Carlson, Roger Sprengel and Robert Whitecotton witnessed the shot.