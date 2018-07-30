GOLF: Ottwell misses hole-in-one, but wins shootout

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

GODFREY — The 2018 Hole-in-One Million Dollar Shootout hosted by Rolling Hills Golf Course and the AdVantage unfolded on Saturday in Godfrey.

After a week of registering 26 finalists qualified to Saturday’s semifinals at Rolling Hills. Three golfers advanced to the final round with a chance to win $1 million if they sank a hole-in-one.

This is the second season the AdVantage and Rolling Hills have conducted the shootout and for the second straight year no one won the grand prize.

Qualifying and the semifinals took place on Hole No. 1 of the Executive Course, while the finals moved to No. 4. Finalists were shooting 180 yards to the pin.

Fosterburg’s Ryan Ottwell was closest to the pin in the finals, securing the $100 prize. Bill Coleman and Jackie Wilson were the other finalists, finishing second and third and winning $50 apiece.

“I golf very seldom,” Ottwell said. “It’s a little bit more now that our son Sam is getting into it, but not very often, just the weekend maybe.

“(My wife) Katie and I came out here to play golf on Friday and they gave us two free passes (for the hole-in-one contest). I gave them both to her, plus $3 so she could hit five and we sat and watched. We watched a few other guys and then I threw in $5 just to give it a shot. I never even expected to come close. Then to turn around and take first place was very odd for me.”

Ottwell shot it within 7 feet, 11.5 inches of the pin in the semifinals to finish in the lead entering the final round. It gave him a chance to shoot last in the finals and watch where his competitors ended up. He hit it 58 feet from the hole, well short of a hole-in-one, but enough to secure the $100.

“I was very nervous the entire time, shaking nervous,” the 38-year-old said. “I can’t stand to have people watching me when I swing and I had a whole lot of people watching me today.”

Registration spanned from July 23-27. Cost was $1 per attempt and the top five closest to the pin from each day qualified for Saturday’s semifinals. On Saturday a $5 mulligan was available to give golfers an opportunity at a second chance to qualify for the finals.

Money raised from registration was donated to Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills. The Community Hope Center assists individuals and families experiencing financial hardship, offering groceries, clothing, toiletries, household items, prepared meals, haircuts, and other services free of charge.

There were 26 qualifiers for Saturday, but only 20 were present for a chance at the $1 million.

Qualifiers included: Bob Hilligoss, Kevin Hilligoss, Corey Schelle, Rick Meado, Jim Reiniersman, Mark Haynes, Kerry Brown, Chase Kinder, Alan Volkmann, Dave Hartnett, Suzy Vogel, Ray Morales, Nick Korte, Lonnie Kimbro, Don Smith, Vern VanHoy, Ottwell, Jim Callahan, Steve Kenney, Steve Radford, Wilson, Nick Dipaolo, Peter Allen, Coleman, Lucas Jordan and Ryan Hansen. Jordan and Hansen tied for the lead entering the semifinals, each hitting it within 1 feet, 1 inch during qualifying.

Smith and Dipaolo finished fourth and fifth during the semifinals, each winning prizes awarded by Rolling Hills.

Allen was the 2017 champion of the event, but failed to defend his title. Ottwell said he will likely return in ‘19 for a chance to defend his championship, but he is wavering a little bit.

“I might as well,” Ottwell said with a chuckle. “It’s beginner’s luck too I guess. Maybe I want to leave it alone, I’ve got a record now.”