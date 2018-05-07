GOLF: Second annual IBCA golf outing set

The second annual Southwestern Illinois Basketball Museum of Illinois golf outing is set for Friday, July 13 at Arlington Greens Golf Course near Collinsville.

The event, a fundraiser for the planned Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame Museum in Pontiac, is sponsored by the IBCA. The 18-hole golf event will feature high school basketball coaches, area celebrities and local dignitaries.

Registration runs from 10 a.m. until 12:30 that afternoon and golfing begins at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start. There will be a dinner and awards ceremony starting at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded and a silent auction is part of the festivities.

Cost to compete is $100 per person or $400 for a foursome team. Players can pay by cash or check and it’s recommended they pay in advance to reserve their spots.

In addition, there will be a Skins game at $20 per team, plus closest to the pin and long drive contests. Sponsorships are also available, ranging from hole sponsors at $100 apiece to premier sponsors at $750.

For more information, contact Rich Essington at (618) 973-3095 or send checks payable to: Basketball Museum of Illinois in care of Rich Essington, 7 Dunston Trail, Glen Carbon, Ill. 62034.