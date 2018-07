Here are results from the Tuesday Swingers Golf League at Rolling Hills Golf Club for July 10:

First Flight

Gross — Donna Reed

Net — Donna Reed

Low Putts — Donna Reed

Second Flight

Gross — Rose Bensman

Net — Rose Bensman

Low Putts — Rose Bensman

Third Flight

Gross — Rose Gaentner

Net — Donna Steinman

Low Putts — Carol Sawyer and Rose Gaentner