GOLF: Teeing it up for charity

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Pictured from left to right are Brian Gebben, Hubert Allen and Pete Allen. They took part in the Hole-in-One Million Dollar Shootout hosted by AdVantage News and Rolling Hills Golf Course on Saturday in Godfrey. Though no one won the $1 million, Pete Allen was closest to the pin, earning $200, while Gebben was second closest, winning $100. Hubert Allen was the honorary caddie for his father.

GODFREY — Finalists for the Hole-in-One Million Dollar Challenge hosted by the AdVantage News and Rolling Hills Golf Course converged on the links Saturday morning.

Unfortunately no one won the $1 million purse available for anyone who sank a hole-in-one. Peter Allen and Brian Gebben were the closest to the pin, winning $200 and $100 respectively. Allen was within 18 feet, 8 inches of the flag to earn first, while Gebben shot it within 28 feet, 5 inches to finish second.

After five days of qualifying, 25 players took to the course to earn a shot at the finals on Saturday. Five players advanced to Hole No. 4 of the Executive Course for a chance at $1 million.

The proceeds from the week benefit Riverbend Headstart, a locally operated program that provides high-quality early childhood education for income-eligible families. A total of $1,052 was raised throughout the week. Allen donated back $80 to crack the $1,000 mark.

A big thank you to Alton Memorial Hospital, American Air Heating & Cooling, Cedarhurst of Bethalto and CNB Bank for helping sponsor the event.