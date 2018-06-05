GOLF: Solid gold

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Eureka, Mo. resident Corey Choate makes a chip shot on the fourth hole of the 14th annual Greater Godfrey Open on June 3 at Rolling Hills Golf Course. Choate won the championship with a 7-under-133.

Corey Choate received a big award after winning his first Greater Godfrey Open championship on June 3 at Rolling Hills Golf Course.

The Eureka, Mo., resident got a Gold Jacket.

“I’ve never won one before,” Choate said. “It was kind of cool.”

Choate won the two-day tournament after shooting a 7-under-133 in the A Flight, also known as the championship flight, of the two-day tournament. He fired a five-under-66 in the second day, including a double eagle on the par-5, No. 11 hole.

“I'm happy to have a new winner,” tournament director and Rolling Hills manager Kyle Williams said. “It's always fun to see somebody who is not necessarily a regular. It's cool to see somebody from outside our normal circle.”

The Gold Jacket is awarded to the golfer who wins the A-flight of the Godfrey tournament. Last year, Scott Horton became the first golfer to win the jacket after beating Williams in a playoff in the A Flight championship.

Williams, an Alton High graduate, said he wanted the tournament to do something similar to the Masters, which awards a Green Jacket to the champion.

“We thought we could do something a little more fun and I think gold is kind of a funny color,” he said. “It's a neat gift to give away and we're fortunate to have someone sponsor it for the first two years. It's neat. The guys love it.”

Choate, who played golf at Lafayette High School in St. Louis and Millikin University, played at the Godfrey tournament for the second year in a row. Last year, he finished sixth in the A Flight with an even-par 142.

The 34-year-old Choate began the second day of this year’s tournament on the back nine and got off to a roaring start, shooting a birdie on the 10th hole and a double eagle on hole No. 11. He finished with 12 pars and three birdies.

“I really had a blast when I went over there on No. 11 and walked over the hill and the guys on the tee box on the 12th hole said it went into the hole,” Choate said. “That was a really good time.”

Choate took a three-stroke lead after shooting the double eagle and never trailed the rest of the way.

“I drove it up over the trees, which pretty much everybody does,” he said. “I had about 165 yards and I hit a good shot. After that, it was kind of just fate and the ball went into the hole, so I started off with a birdie and a double eagle, so I was four under after two. So I just played really solid after that. I hit a bunch of fairways and a bunch of greens and stayed out of trouble.”

Choate beat Belleville East graduate Christian Heavens by two strokes to win the tournament. He was one stroke behind Heavens for the lead going into the second day.

“He was right on my heels all day,” Choate said. “I knew it was going to come down to a shot or two coming into the last few holes, so I made some good pars coming down the stretch.”

Local flavor

A list of top area finishers in the Greater Godfrey Open.

Michael Holtz — 3rd, A Flight

Johnny Stimac — 5th, A Flight

Jack Patterson — 6th, A Flight

Nick Messinger — 1st, B Flight

Robby Steen — 3rd, B Flight

Brian Gebben — 4th, B Flight

Eric Howes — 5th, B Flight

Ryan Hansen — 1st, C Flight

Kyle Hogan — 3rd, C Flight

Marco Tallerico — 4th C Flight

Clint Cress — 5th, C Flight

Dave Bellitto — 4th, D Flight

Matt Cress — 5th, D Flight

Randall Robbins — 2nd, Senior Flight

Mike Hudock — 3rd, Senior Flight