Golfing for two

Kyle Williams is the PGA professional for both Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey and Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton. The two courses are part of Starr Golf Management, which also owns Rock Spring Golf Course in Alton and recently acquired Arlington Greens Golf Course in Granite City. Williams was hired as the golf pro at Rolling Hills in October 2014 and began working double duty as the pro at Spencer T. Olin in August 2017.

What are some of the responsibilities of being a pro at two golf courses?

I think it’s been a blessing for me. I’ve got to do a lot of things that people in my position don’t usually get to do. At (Rolling Hills) I’m much more of a manager than just a golf professional, so I’m taking care of ordering, billing and staffing. At Spencer it’s more traditional golf, lessons, tournaments, scoring, in-house events. One of my biggest jobs is merchandising at both places, so I do all the product ordering for the shops. At Spencer, Mary Campbell is the GM and she handles the more big picture stuff and I know specifically what I’m supposed to do. It’s been great at both places … The coolest thing is I learned to play at Spencer and Rolling Hills. I was in junior golf at Spencer as a 10-year-old, so to be back at both places as a boss is kind of funny when I have 10 seconds to think about it.

How did you get started in golf?

I started at Spencer on the working side as an 18- 19-year-old kid in the cart department, which I think helps me a lot with staffing, especially the high school and college kids. I can look them in the eye and say I’ve done this job. If I tell them to do something, I know what to do because I’ve done that job. If it doesn’t get done, I know because I’ve done it before. I think it helps me relate to them a lot better … Playing-wise, my grandfather — Wayne Williams — got me playing and my uncle Dave Williams, who played for Larry Overath at Alton High. He came back to the area when I was in junior high and we used to play the Rolling Hills Executive course all the time. That’s what got me going. Once I started working in the business, I loved it. It’s nice to come to work and do something you like to do.

Talk about some of the events you have going on at Rolling Hillsand Spencer T. Olin.

We just finished the Godfrey Open (at Rolling Hills) and it’s a lot of work to put that together. Junior golf starts the Monday after that and that’s not to mention big scrambles we have in between with Beverly Farm, Sportsman Club, Spina Bifida. Something new we’re doing this year is a series of parent-child tournaments. We understand that (Rolling Hills) is a place for families. The winter program that Bob (Kane) and Vern (Van Hoy) have let me do is starting to pay off. Probably half of these kids I have in the winter, which is really cool to have them recognize me. Sometimes after camp is over, parents are asking how to continue and engage, so we’re giving them some continued things to do … Spencer T. is a juggernaut. The first 10 days of June we had 8 events, which is wild. It slows down, but we have the Coca Tournament, which is probably the biggest in the area with a block party at the end for 500-plus people. We’ve got the East Side Amateur in July, and we’re excited about that one. There are a lot scrambles and stuff, too. Going from Rolling Hills to Spencer, I’ve got to flip a switch because it’s a lot busier.

Is this looking to be more commonplace with a golf professional working at two courses?

To be honest, I don’t know of anybody else that does this. I think the consensus if you asked golf professionals without knowing their responsibilities if they could be at two golf courses, they would say no. This is not as cut and dry as being a golf pro at two places. Our situation is great because I have a full-time assistant at Rolling Hills and Spencer that can work the counter and as long as you have good people to do that, it’s OK for me to focus on being the administrative guy. You just have to find two facilities where it works well and it does here … Bob Kane is wonderful to work for and Vern is very much a big part of this, too. Bob, who is here every day, is also a superintendent, so he understands what we need from a personal standpoint … It’s worked for us, but I don’t know if that’s how it’s going in the future. Who knows; maybe we’re trend-setting.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter