Goodbye, SWC

Next year, the Granite City Warriors will celebrate their 83rd season as a member of the Southwestern Conference.

It will also be their last.

The athletic program will depart from the eight-team league after the ‘17-18 season. At 5:43 p.m. on May 9, the Granite City School Board voted 7-0 for the Warriors to leave the SWC.

“The opportunities for our student athletes will not change in regards to this decision,” Granite City principal Daren DePew said. “We will continue to have an athletic program. We will continue to play games in a highly competitive level, so every opportunity will still be available for our student athletes to succeed and have an opportunity beyond high school.”

DePew, athletics director John Moad and superintendent Jim Greenwald discussed the Warriors’ future plans during a 75-minute public meeting at Memorial Gymnasium on May 16, a week after the board meeting. About 50 people attended, including eight head coaches.

“When I had board member (Matt) Jones calling me at quarter to 8 last Wednesday morning (May 10) about making the decision (to leave the SWC), he said, ‘Mr. Greenwald, what do you think about a public meeting? Not an open forum, but a public meeting just to get more people to hear what we’ve done,’” Greenwald said. “I said, ‘I have to think about it more than 15 seconds.’ Then, I said, ‘It’s a great idea. We will start publicizing this.’”

The Warriors are planning on going independent in the 2018-19 season. Other independent schools in the Metro East area include Mater Dei, Gibault and Madison.

“We would like to be back in a conference at some point,” Moad said. “We’re going to find a good fit and a good place for our student athletes to compete. We’re going to make good decisions based on our student-athletes. I think this decision we’re making and going independent right now is going to be a positive for our student-athletes. I know some don’t see it right now, but I think we’re heading in the right direction. This is a big step for Granite City High School athletics.”

Moad, who took over athletics director duties in ‘14, said with the Warriors leaving the SWC, the only major change will be scheduling.

“I talked to many of the schools in the Southwestern Conference,” he said. “We will play many of those teams in a lot of sports, but not all of them. I don’t think scheduling will be difficult. It’s going to be a challenge, but it’s also an exciting time where we can introduce our athletes to different schools. We will put together a competitive schedule in all of our sports. I can promise you that.”

DePew, who worked as athletics director from 2010-14, said GCHS’ departure from the conference will not affect opportunities for student athletes of playing sports in college.

“From my experience as a coach, a dad and an athlete myself, recruiters are looking for athletes,” he said. “They’re not concerned about who are you playing.”

Greenwald, who was the school’s AD from 2003-07, said the athletics program will possibly be doing some more traveling now that it will not be in the SWC.

“We understand there will possibly be additional trips, but those further trips do not necessarily mean added costs,” he said. “Very few of our teams take buses anymore. We have vehicles that we own that were basically donated and obtained through grant money. I do not look at travel as being something that’s going to be something that’s paralleled.”

Safety first

GCHS’ decision to leave the conference was stemmed from an incident on Feb. 21, when the Warriors’ boys basketball team played a road game at East St. Louis. A gun was found in the stands and the contest was suspended and never made up.

“We didn’t make this decision out of fright,” Greenwald said. “It was not a knee-jerk decision. It was the right decision. It was the right decision for safety because I do not want to put any of our fans, our student athletes and our community in that type of situation again.”

DePew said school officials asked the Southwestern Conference schools such as Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Edwardsville, Collinsville and O’Fallon to improve on safety for athletic events, but all of them declined, leading GCHS to make the decision on leaving the conference.

“The fact that we’re in a conference, they have responsibilities to our coaches and our fans and our players as does the rest of the conference schools,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons why we’re in a conference. We work together to solve those issues. However, they chose not to support us in this situation and it’s unfortunate.”

Warriors’ history with SWC

Granite City was a charter member of the SWC that was founded in 1923. The conference was dissolved for two years from 1953-55 before it was formed again with seven schools — Granite City, Alton, Belleville, Collinsville, Edwardsville, East St. Louis and Wood River (now East Alton-Wood River).

Granite City High School was split into 2 high schools — North and South — in 1973. Two years later, Granite City South left the SWC to compete in the Gateway East Conference.

Granite City rejoined the SWC in 1985 after the district returned to one school. For the next 32 years, programs such as boys soccer, wrestling and girls soccer have been successful in conference play.

The boys soccer team, which has won 10 state championships, last won a conference title in 2007. The girls soccer team won three straight league titles from 2006-08 and again in 2010. The wrestling team has 39 conference titles in program history, the last coming in ‘13.

Voices from the past

Legendary Granite City boys soccer coach Gene Baker, who didn’t attend the meeting, was the coach of nine of those state championship teams, six of them came during the 10-year period when the Warriors weren’t in the SWC.

He said he was surprised with the decision of the school’s leaving the league.

“It’s an administrative decision,” said Baker, who coached the GCHS boys and girls soccer programs from 1973-2000. “They need to adjust with the times and the needs of the athletes to harbor them a schedule in which they can be competitive and successful and that’s what the administration feels at this time. I wish them well. I think that the Southwestern Conference has been a very proud conference of which we’ve been happy to be part of.”

Babe Champion, who played on the GCHS state championship baseball team in 1948 and coached the baseball program for 20 years, attended the meeting. He said he believes the school can be successful as an independent.

“We had two (football) teams in the IHSA playoffs and they were both from North and they were independent,” Champion said. “Mater Dei is a good example. They’re independent and they get in everything.”

Dwindling enrollment

Granite City is the seventh-largest school in the Southwestern Conference with 1,831 students. Just eight years ago, the school had 2,300 students.

Belleville East is the largest with 2,458, followed by O’Fallon (2,385), Edwardsville (2,379), Belleville West (2,143), Alton (1,989) and Collinsville (1,963). East St. Louis has the smallest enrollment with 1,433.

GCHS football coach Carl Luehmann said the departure of the conference will affect his squad more than the other sports.

“Four of the schools in our conference are 8A schools,” he said. “We are borderline 6A-7A as far as football. These top four schools (Edwardsville, Belleville East, Belleville West and O’Fallon) come down to play us 6A and 7A schools and get their wins if they don’t win the conference and go to the playoffs all of the time. Why don’t we play schools our size or maybe one class lower, which is what we do with Jersey and Carbondale already and they love play us. We get some success for our student athletes. Why do we get beat up all of the time by the upper class schools? They don’t want to go to a new system because it benefits them.”

If the GCHS enrollment continues to dip, it could find itself knocking on the door of leagues like the Mississippi Valley Conference or South Seven.

Triad is the largest school in the MVC, with 1,107 students, while the South Seven is led by Marion with an enrollment of 1,117. The Warriors’ enrollment may have to drop more to be a serious consideration for those conferences.

Greenwald agreed that the enrollment does play a factor in Granite City’s ability to compete in the SWC.

“Up through last year, Belleville East is the largest high school south of I-80,” Greenwald said. “We’re talking Chicagoish type of enrollments, which does factor into this when you take a look, day in day out, season in and season out, of the level of competition we’re going through.”

Only time will tell where the Warriors go from here.

